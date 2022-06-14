After its theatrical debut earlier this year, the beloved historical drama film will be making its way to Peacock on June 24, where all Downton Abbey content will be available for fans to revisit.

Alongside the debut of the full-length film, Peacock also has other Downton Abbey-related content available for viewers to stream. Fans of the franchise can also now stream all six seasons of the original series alongside the first film as well as the one-hour special. The Manners of Downton Abbey.

Along with the debut of the new film on the streaming service, Peacock will also be providing fans a 24/7 Downton Abbey channel where fans can revisit the beloved series along with the first film and can catch up on all the content in preparation for the debut of Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Sequel

The original series, simply titled Downton Abbey, originally aired in 2010 and received critical acclaim winning numerous awards including 15 Primetime Emmys. The show would continue until 2015, when it concluded with its sixth season. However, that wasn't the end of the Crawley family as the show would be adapted to a full-length feature film released in 2019 and a sequel released earlier this year both of which received positive reviews.

Downton Abbey: A New Era was released in May of this year to positive reception with an 86% critical score and 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed $85.3 million at the box office so far. Along with its debut on Peacock, Downtown Abbey: A New Era will also be available for fans to purchase on digital on June 24 with a physical media release on July 5 where it will be available on 4k-Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Directed by Simon Curtis and written by Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey: A New Era stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth, McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan

Here is a synopsis for the film:

Downton Abbey: A New Era follows the Crawleys and their staff as they welcome a movie crew and their glamorous stars to Downton for the filming of a new silent movie, while other members of the family go on a grand adventure to a villa in the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess and her past. With a screenplay by Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast alongside exciting new additions, Downton Abbey: A New Era is packed full of exuberant moments, excitement and humor, tears of joy and sadness and new beginnings for all your favorite characters.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is now playing in theaters and will be streaming on Peacock on June 24.