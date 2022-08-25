Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is finally making its way to our TV screens this September, HBO Max has announced. The movie features Austin Butler as the rock and roll icon, Tom Hanks as Elvis’ enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley in leading roles along with Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh who star as Elvis’s parents.

Upon its release earlier this year, the movie garnered critical and commercial success and became the second highest-grossing musical biopic at the worldwide box office grossing $271.5 million against its $85 million budget and stands next to Rami Malik’s 2018 Bohemian Rhapsody. Butler also sang a number of Elvis’ hits in the feature and got a 12-minute-long standing ovation for his performance during the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie gives us a glimpse into the life of one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Told from his manager Parker’s point of view, who in the movie is on his deathbed, reminiscing about the time he met the future king of rock and roll. The film covers their complex dynamic over two decades and sees Elvis’ rise to unprecedented stardom as well as in some of his weakest moments. Luhrmann beautifully depicts his rise to fame set against a backdrop of evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. The movie has not only been praised for its performances but also for its production design that effortlessly takes the audience back in time. Keeping in line with the director’s penchant for stylized aesthetics the movie features lots of glitter and glamour that was a signature of the late singer who was known for his wild, campy performances.

Luhrmann directed from a script he co-wrote with Jeremy Doner and produced alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick, and Schuyler Weiss. Elvis debuts on HBO Max September 2, you can check out the synopsis and our conversation with the director below: