Earlier this summer, the Jurassic World trilogy came to a close with Jurassic World Dominion. Now, the epic conclusion is coming to streaming, with a few surprises! On September 2, Jurassic World Dominion will be available for streaming on Peacock. But that’s not all, subscribers will be able to not only stream the theatrical version of the film but also an extended version with an alternate opening!

Jurassic World Dominion delighted fans of the franchise by bringing its two eras together. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill all return to the franchise to join Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard to deal with the dinosaur problem that is plaguing the whole planet. The film picks up four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with dinosaurs freely roaming the earth creating an ecological disaster and threatening the lives of ordinary people. The story takes the heroes all over the world from a secret dinosaur black market in Malta to an isolated dinosaur sanctuary in the mountains of Italy run by the nefarious BioSyn. The movie features all-new dinosaurs, exciting action scenes, and gorgeous special effects sure to mesmerize any dinosaur fan.

When the movie comes to Peacock next month, fans will have the choice between the theatrical version and the brand-new extended edition. The extended version includes fourteen extra minutes and an alternate opening scene. Fans will also be able to stream the short film Battle at Big Rock, behind-the-scenes making-of footage, and more! Additionally, on September 1, Peacock will become the streaming home to Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park 3. Jurassic World Dominion is the latest film to come directly to Peacock following its theatrical release. It will be joining such hit films as Black Phone, The Northman, and Ambulance.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Pratt, Howard, Dern, Goldblum, Neill, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Isabella Sermon, and Omar Sy. It is directed by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow from a script by Emily Carmichael and Trevorrow based on a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. The film also features characters created by Michael Crichton, the original Jurassic Park author. Executive producers on the film include Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire, and Trevorrow with producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

Stream both editions of Jurassic World Dominion, and all of its bonus content, when it comes to Peacock on September 2.