Edgar Wright's throwback psychological horror film Last Night in Soho is officially coming to HBO Max on July 1. The announcement was made via HBO Max's official Youtube channel in a video titled "What’s New on HBO Max | July 2022." Last Night in Soho was released theatrically in North America on October 29, 2021, and on video on demand on November 19. The film was given a physical release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 22, 2022. Last Night in Soho tells the story of a young aspiring fashion designer who begins to travel to the 1960s and live out the life of a beautiful singer, but things soon take a sinister turn when the past turns out to be much darker than the young woman could have ever thought initially.

In addition to Last Night in Soho, many other titles were also announced to be coming to HBO Max in the video promoting next month's premieres, including The Bobs Burgers Movie, which will make its debut on the streamer on July 12. A series of HBO originals were revealed to be coming soon, including new episodes of Westworld and a new Nikki Glazer Comedy Special. As for Max originals, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will debut on July 28, and Rap Sh!t will begin streaming on July 21. The third season of Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie will also be available to stream on July 11.

Last Night in Soho is directed by Edgar Wright from a script by himself and Krysty Wilson-Cairns and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp. The film also features the last performances by legendary actresses Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who both sadly passed away in 2020. The movie is dedicated to both actresses.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'Father of the Bride' Remake Becomes Most-Watched Original Movie at HBO Max

Last Night in Soho was received positively by critics at the time of its initial theatrical release, and currently holds a certified fresh score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers seem to have enjoyed the film as well since it also received a 90 percent fresh audience score on the site. However, the film did not do particularly well at the box office, grossing only $23 million worldwide against a $43 million budget. The movie may have suffered due to being released theatrically during the pandemic or just not receiving quite enough marketing for an original, standalone film, but it seems like Last Night in Soho is bound to find new life since most reactions from viewers have been positive.

Need a refresher on Last Night in Soho? Watch the trailer below: