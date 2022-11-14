Smile if you’re in the mood for a horror film this week, because Paramount+ just announced that the horror phenomenon Smile will be available to stream as early as tomorrow. Subscribers will be able to watch it on the platform and non-subscribers can buy it on other digital platforms. The story centers around a woman who gets increasingly desperate as she starts to notice something unsettling: People give her a wide and creepy smile just before trying to attack her.

The movie’s success doesn’t come as a shock: On top of the intriguing subject and its mandatory twists, Smile also inspired a viral marketing campaign that placed people smiling in ordinary events just as creepily as they do in the movie. The campaign also encouraged viewers to report the creepy-smiling they witnessed, which of course made the whole thing even more intriguing and fun to participate.

Smile is a Horror Hit

The campaign definitely worked: Smile grossed over $200 million worldwide at the box office, against a small budget of around $17 million. Due to this amazing turnout, Paramount celebrates Smile as the #1 original horror film of the year – and if you haven’t watched it, you’ll finally find out what all the fuss is about this week. Without spoiling too much, we can tell you that the movie was praised for mixing classic horror-movie elements with a discussion on mental health. And don’t worry, this is brought on in the very beginning of the story.

Grin and Bear It: The Future of Smile Makers

Another win for the Smile team relies on the fact that this is the feature film directorial debut of filmmaker Parker Finn, who jump-started his career after directing a couple of short films. Finn also wrote the script for Smile, which makes him an exciting addition to the horror genre that already has fans wanting to know what’s next for him. The producers of Smile have already announced their next project: A horror film based on an award-winning young adult novel called Clown in a Cornfield.

Smile is also considered a breakout role for leading lady Sosie Bacon. She’s already starred in high-profile titles like Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and HBO’s Mare of Easttown, but this became her first major leading role, and Bacon’s performance was praised universally. Aside from her, the cast also features Jessie T. Usher (Dangerous Lies), Kyle Gallner (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Robin Weigert (The Undying), Caitlin Stasey (Bridge and Tunnel), Kal Penn (The Sisterhood of Night), and Rob Morgan (The Unforgivable).

Smile will be available to stream on Paramount+ and on Digital tomorrow, November 15.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: