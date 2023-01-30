February is the month for love, and Peacock is bringing just the movie to its platform. Early next month, Michael Showalter's Spoiler Alert will stream exclusively on Peacock. The announcement comes just over a month following its run in theaters at the end of last year. If you missed the film's limited engagement, you can queue it up on Peacock beginning Friday, February 3.

Based on the bestselling memoir by Michael Ausiello, Spoiler Alert chronicles the 14-year-long love affair between Michael (portrayed by Jim Parsons), an entertainment journalist, and Kit (Ben Aldridge), a photographer. As the story unfolds, viewers learn the differences in the pair's upbringing when Michael meets Kit's parents (Sally Field and Bill Irwin) and an "extraordinary circle" of friends. The movie showcases many of the ups and downs of Michael and Kit's relationship, from their first meeting to their marriage, Kit's terminal cancer diagnosis, and more. Per Focus Features, the film is "a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story."

The film was written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage, with Showalter as director. He previously directed the tonally similar The Big Sick and was involved with projects such as The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Wet Hot American Summer, Search Party, and more in various capacities. Ausiello, Michael Scott Allen, Jason Sokoloff, and Eric Norsoph executive produced. Parsons, Jordana Mollick, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey produced alongside companies That's Wonderful Productions and Semi-Formal Productions. Additional cast includes Antoni Porowski, Nikki M. James, Jeffery Self, Paco Lozano, and Tara Summers.

While the film is largely a rom-com, it also showcases an authentic relationship. During its theatrical run, Auisello spoke to Collider about the relationship's depiction and how it isn't "Hollywood-izing." He explains that it was "true to the book," something that was important to him from the start.

"There were certain aspects of the book, like the DNA of the book, that I wanted the movie to capture, and everybody was on the same page. One of those things is relationships are messy. People are imperfect. And there's no value in softening those hard edges, or in sugarcoating aspects of that because that's reality, and I think it's what makes the book, and the movie, ultimately, relatable."

Auisello also shared that it was surreal to watch his real life play out in front of him, though he "never felt like I was watching my life being replayed in front of my eyes. I knew we were making a movie. I knew this wasn't a documentary." He praised Parsons and Aldridge's performances, noting how they brought "their own spin" to Michael and Kit.

Spoiler Alert releases February 3 only on Peacock. Check out our interview with Parsons and Aldridge about the film below: