Fresh from its run in theaters, Disney's latest animated feature Strange World will arrive on Disney+ in time for holiday viewing. The CG adventure will debut on the streaming service on December 23. The quick turnaround of the film, which was released in theaters over the American Thanksgiving weekend, follows a recent trend of a shrinking window between theatrical and streaming releases. Disney's animated features have been one of the most prominent examples of this trend; some, like Encanto, were released to theaters a month after their theatrical debut, and others, like Turning Red, skipped a theatrical release entirely.

Some of the shift can be attributed to the lingering effects of the pandemic, but it may herald a permanent shift in the movie-making business. Complicating matters, Strange World disappointed at the box office despite largely-favorable reviews. Strange World's financial failure only highlighted the turmoil within the company, which came to a head with the ejection of CEO Bob Chapek and the reinstatement of his predecessor, Bob Iger. Reported to have a budget of $180 million, the film will surely end up in the red, although its theatrical run has yet to conclude.

Strange World features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White as the Clades, a family of adventurers who venture into a mysterious, surreal world where they encounter bizarre creatures and an existential threat to their way of life; Lucy Liu, Karan Soni, and Alan Tudyk also star. A departure from Disney's staple animated comedies, Strange World is an adventure story, inspired by the novels of Jules Verne and '30s pulp magazines. The company ventured into the realm of pulpy, throwback adventures in the early years of the 21st century, with the tonally-similar Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet, both of which also were financially unsuccessful.

Directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, Strange World was produced by Roy Conli and executive produced by Jennifer Lee. Nguyen also wrote the film's script. Disney veteran Henry Jackman composed the score.

Strange World will hit streaming on December 23, but is still in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.