Art the Clown is most pleased to inform you Terrifier 2 is coming to SCREAMBOX just in time for Halloween. Besides scoring a sweet streaming release, the surprise horror hit is also expanding its theatrical reach to more than one thousand screens nationwide.

Released in 2016, the first Terrifier quickly became a cult classic after putting an iconic villain in a retro slasher filled with blood and guts. It took a while for filmmaker Damien Leone to develop a sequel, but Terrifier 2 got to theaters with no money from studios. That means the movie got to keep its original vision for a 138-minute uncut blood bath that will be remembered as one of the most brutal films of the decade. What’s more surprising is that the movie’s continued success in theaters led Terrifier 2 to expand its theatrical release beyond anyone’s expectations, especially since the movie reportedly didn’t have money for marketing.

Word of mouth has done wonders for Art the Clown, and now that Terrifier 2 got a streaming release, people who didn’t have the opportunity to catch it in theaters will be able to witness the bloody glory of the sequel from the comfort o their couch. Even so, there’s still time to watch Terrifier 2 on one of the more than a thousand screens currently exhibiting the movie all over the country.

Image via Cinedigm

The first Terrifier follows Art the Clown as he goes on a killing spree. The movie ends as the killer is confronted by the police and decides to terminate his life instead of being arrested. Terrifier 2 starts right after that event, as Art’s body vanishes from the morgue after being resurrected by some evil force. One year later, on Halloween night, Art chooses a new victim to torment as he brings chaos and destruction to the world.

David Howard Thornton reprises the role of Art in Terrifier 2, which also brings back Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, the first movie's lead survivor. Jenna Kanell (The Front Runner) and Catherine Corcoran (Long Lost) are also back as Tara Heyes and Dawn, respectively. Art’s new targets are Leah Voysey (Operencia: The Stolen Sun) and Elliott Fullam (The Other Two), with the cast being rounded up by Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Chris Jericho (MacGruber), Sarah Voigt (We Have a Ghost), Kailey Hyman (A Man Called Otto), Casey Hartnett (What We Found), and Griffin Santopietro (Cobra Kai).

Terrifier 2 is currently available in theaters. You can check if there’s a screening next to you through the movies’ official website. Starting Monday, October 31, the sequel will also be available to stream on SCREAMBOX. Check out Terrifier 2’s trailer below.