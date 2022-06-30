Peacock members better watch their backs because some real tough hombres are about to take the streamer by storm. DreamWorks Animation has announced that their family-friendly feature, The Bad Guys, will land on the platform Friday, just in time for your weekend movie night. Pop some corn, grab a cozy seat in your living room, save the “what do you want to watch?” conversation, and settle in for Aaron Blabey’s New York Times #1 bestselling book-turned-film as it comes to life in the comfort of your own home.

With a screenplay adapted by Etan Cohen, The Bad Guys centers on a ragtag group of animal pals fighting for a new lease on life. Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) are the most sought-after criminals in the breaking and entering game. Through crafty and clever plans, the five bandits have made a huge name for themselves globally and are showing no signs of slowing down, until one wrong move lands them in the slammer.

As the leader of the crew, Mr. Wolf strikes up a deal with the law to keep him and his friends out of the big house, but there’s just one problem - they’ll need to go good, or at least make the world believe they’ve given up their villainous ways. But as they fake-it-til-they-make-it, each member finds their heart softening more and more. With help from their mentor, a guinea pig named Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), the bad guys may actually be able to turn good.

Image via Dreamworks Animation

Known for his work in other animated features including Bilby, Shrek Forever After, and the Kung Fu Panda franchise, The Bad Guys was directed by French filmmaker and animator, Pierre Perifel. Filling out the ensemble cast, the film also features the vocal talents of Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein. But the A-list names don’t stop there as the creative team tapped the likes of Academy Award nominated and Emmy Award-winning composer, Daniel Pemberton (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Yesterday, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) to pen the film’s score. Cohen and Blabey served the project as executive producers alongside Patrick Hughes with Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley producing.

If you’re looking for a feel-good, laugh-out-loud film with cute and cuddly characters and a heartfelt story, look no further as The Bad Guys is all that and more. Find it exclusively on Peacock beginning on July 1, 2022. In the meantime, relive the fun of the trailer below: