Netflix is kicking off 2023 with a welcome addition for Mindy Kaling fans: her series The Mindy Project, all six seasons of it, are available now on the streaming platform for US viewers. The reveal itself isn't new, as Netflix quietly announced it via their January line-up. But just in case fans missed it, the streamer and Kaling joined forces to officially reveal the news. In the announcement video, Kaling walks through an office building and gives a little teaser about the show, all the while cycling through different outfits, some of which fans of the show will recognize.

Prior to this year, the show was already streaming for several years on Hulu. It first premiered in 2012 and started its run on FOX, where it ran for three seasons before Hulu picked it up as an original series for Seasons 4-6. While the move to Netflix is a bit surprising, it's not unwarranted, as the show's rights are owned by NBC Universal Television, not Hulu. Netflix also seems like a fitting home for the show as Kaling has had a solid relationship with the streamer due to her comedy YA series Never Have I Ever, which releases its fourth and final season later this year. With this new move, fans can now access The Mindy Project across two platforms. At this time, there are no known plans to release the series in other countries via Netflix, nor to remove it from Hulu.

The Mindy Project follows Dr. Mindy Lahiri (Kaling), a Manhattan-based OB/GYN who tries to find a steady balance between her professional life and her personal life. Throughout, viewers watch as she takes on exciting career opportunities, clashes with her fellow co-workers, and chases after her rom-com happy ending. In 2015, the series took home the Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series (Limited Series or Movie).

Image Via Fox

RELATED: Mindy Kaling's Best Movies and Series, Ranked From Hilarious to Heartwarming

The series was created, written, and executive produced by Kaling, who was coming out of her long stint on the creative and cast side of NBC's The Office. She executive produced alongside Matt Warburton, Howard Klein, Michael Spiller, and Charlie Grandy, whom she reunites with for the upcoming Velma series. Lorie Zerweck and Eric Koljan produced with companies Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Kaling's banner Kaling International. Additional stars include Chris Messina, Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Xosha Roquemore, Beth Grant, Adam Pally, Fortune Feimster, Garret Dillahunt, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and more.

All seasons of The Mindy Project are streaming now on Netflix and Hulu. Check out the Netflix announcement video below: