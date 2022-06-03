After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.

In the folktale Vita Amlethi, a young Viking prince Amleth vows vengeance on his uncle Fengo, who killed his father King Horwendil, and takes his mother Gerutha as his own wife. This tale certainly inspires the central character of the movie Amleth played by Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Alexander Skarsgård.

The Northman is Eggers third film after receiving critical acclaim for The Witch and The Light House. The movie leans away from his signature horror stories and more into the dark fantasy genre. The biggest project of his career the movie takes his handmade, tactile approach to the next level. Egger’s told DailyBeast,

This movie is not 100% accurate—that’s impossible in any period, and particularly something like 1,000 years ago. And I can’t be 100% unbiased. But I’m trying my best to both represent the physical and material world as it could have been, and to articulate the Viking mindset without judgement. That is definitely what I’m trying to do.

The story follows Amleth, a Viking prince, whose father is killed by his power-hungry uncle Fjolnir. With his father dead and his mother captured by his uncle, he flees his home. Two decades later, still running from his past, he grows up to be a berserker Viking warrior who raids Slavic villages. In course of his life, he meets a seeress who reminds him of his vow to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill Fjolnir. However, the task seems to be more difficult than he had assumed.

Eggers wrote the story along with Sjón. The movie features an ensemble cast including Skarsgård as Amleth along with Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest. Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman plays Queen Gudrun and Ethan Hawke plays King Aurvandill War-Raven. Willem Dafoe is playing Heimir the fool, and Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk is the seeress.

Along with Eggers, and Skarsgård The Northman is produced by Lars Knudsen, Mark Huffam, and Arnon Milchan. Co-produced by Francesca Cingolani while Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, and Thomas Benski serve as executive producers.

The Northman is streaming now on Peacock.