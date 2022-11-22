The biggest movie of the summer has finally found a home on streaming. After landing on digital and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD earlier this year, the high-flying Top Gun: Maverick will officially premiere on Paramount+, the streaming home of its parent studio, just in time for Christmas on December 22. The arrival of the Tom Cruise-led legacy sequel is a long-time coming, after the film garnered over a billion dollars at the box office, and is sure to be a perfect watch for families everywhere, whether they’ve seen it six times (guilty) or are just meeting Maverick and the crew for the first time.

The film, which is officially the fifth highest grossing movie in domestic cinema history, took audiences by storm when it premiered on Memorial Day weekend, following up on the adventures of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after the events of 1986’s Top Gun, when he is called back to the Fighter Weapons School to train a new group of pilots for a potentially deadly mission — including Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his deceased former RIO, Goose. Its domination didn’t stop there, and the film is easily one of the best of the year, dominating the box office to become Paramount’s highest-grossing film ever, surpassing even the legendary heights of James Cameron’s Titanic with its story of determination and heart, bringing back old faces (including Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky) and introducing new ones.

There’s also been speculation as to whether the film has enough “need for speed” to make it to this year’s Academy Awards, with buzz murmuring that it might garner at least a handful of technical nominations, if not a shot at the bigger awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cruise. Whether that will actually happen is anyone’s guess, but with the sequel already garnering a number of nominations at the Sunset Circle Awards this week, there’s no doubt that Maverick and the rest of the Dagger Squad are at least in the running.

The film is currently available to stream digitally, as well as in physical formats, which include a number of special features including a look at how the film’s stunning aerial sequences were created, as well as the music videos for the film’s two soundtrack singles, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” — the sound of everyone’s summer, it seems — and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” which almost certainly has a shot at earning the star another Best Original Song award at the Oscars.

Top Gun: Maverick, also starring Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Connelly, will make its streaming debut on Paramount+ on December 22. Check out a promo clip for the film's release below: