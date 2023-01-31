Westworld, HBO's acclaimed television series about a theme park populated by androids, has found a new streaming home. According to Deadline, the show will be available on Roku and Tubi, after Warner Bros. Discovery struck new deals to distribute some of their content. Back in December of last year, Westworld was removed from the HBO Max catalog, alongside other titles owned by Warner Bros. The move came as a part of the company's efforts to sell streaming rights to FAST channel providers in order to cut costs under David Zaslav's administration of the media conglomerate.

Despite finding plenty of success during its first couple of seasons, Westworld saw a major decrease in viewership during its third and fourth installments, prompting the show's cancelation. The creators of the show, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, had previously expressed that they already had a vision of how they wanted to wrap things up before the studio decided to end the series abruptly. Despite the fact that the story wasn't properly concluded, the series managed to get 54 Emmy Awards nominations throughout its run, including Thandiwe Newton's win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series back in 2018.

Other shows that were up for grabs thanks to similar contracts were The Nevers, Raised By Wolves and F-Boy Island. It is worth mentioning that both F-Boy Island and Raised By Wolves were HBO Max Original productions, as an example of how the streamer also saw its content affected by the company-wide budget cuts. Starring Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim, Raised By Wolves told the story of two androids, Father and Mother, whose purpose was to raise human children on a new planet after the Earth was destroyed during a devastating war. The show ran for two seasons on the streamer before being canceled.

Image via HBO

Westworld featured a very impressive cast over the years, with Evan Rachel Woods, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden and Tessa Thompson all being part of the show at one point. Set in a futuristic world, the series focused on an old west theme park during its first two seasons. In the park, wealthy guests could live out their wild west fantasies without any serious repercussion, given that the androids were programmed to not hurt humans. During its latter seasons, the show focused on the dangers of a very advanced artificial intelligence, and the threat it could possess to the humans of the mid-21st century.