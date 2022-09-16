It’s been 21 years since the original Jeepers Creepers introduced horror fans to The Creeper, the grotesque monster that not just hunts and kills but harvests and eats the organs of human beings. Two more years and it would have been 23 years, an auspicious number for Jeepers Creepers fans because this particular monster is known for surfacing only every 23 years to massacre victims for exactly 23 days. But better now than later. This is the year, after all, when iconic monsters come back. Leatherface, Pinhead, the Predator, Ghostface, and Michael Myers have all returned or will be returning to the screens this year. It’s the ghoulish grand reunion party The Creeper just can’t miss.

In Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, the fourth installment in the Jeepers Creepers franchise, The Creeper terrorizes a party that is the Horror Hound festival in Louisiana, an event that draws die-hard horror fans from all over. Fresh ground for the beast offering a fresh batch of victims. Fanboy and conspiracy theorist Chase (Imran Adams) and his tag-along girlfriend Laine (Sydney Craven) luckily win a grand prize: the chance to stay at a Creeper-themed escape room where, unluckily, The Creeper stays too. The unfortunate couple can’t say they don’t see it coming. Laine experiences premonitions that warn her about the town’s past and its local legend The Creeper, making her feel, as Craven teases, “like she’s been here before.”

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is directed by Timo Vuorensola, written by Jake Seal and Sean-Michael Argo, and produced by Michael Ohoven and Jake Seal. The film stars Imran Adams, Sydney Craven, Gabriel Freilich, and Pete Brooke with Gary Graham and Dee Wallace. Also, starring is Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Peter Brooke, Gabriel Freilich, and Georgia Goodman.

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will come to audiences via a three-night fan premiere event from September 19 to September 21, 2022.

Where Can You Watch Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be released only in theaters for a limited 3-day run starting September 19, 2022. Audiences can get their tickets and look up screening times from fathomevents.com.

Watch The Official Trailer of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

While horror fan Chase and his girlfriend Laine drive to the Horror Hound festival in Louisiana, Chase tells Laine about the legend of The Creeper which comes out to feed only every 23 years. “I can’t believe I let you drag me to this,” says Laine. Along the way, they pass by a creepy scarecrow which is shorthand for something scary is about to happen. The festival turns out to be a ghoulish carnival populated by horror fanatics, a sword-eating skeleton, a maniacal clown, a fire-breather, and all sorts of freaks and geeks. “This is the Coachella of cosplay!” Chase excitedly tells a wary Laine. The festival host announces that it is time for a Creeper Draw, the prize being an escape room for two which the couple (un)luckily wins. A gothic chandelier crashes upon the group’s entry to the Creeper-themed escape room. The Jeepers Creepers song (a 1930s love song from which the original movie title is derived) plays from a scratchy phonograph, setting the tone for the bloody massacre that follows when The Creeper arrives.

What is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn About?

The official synopsis reads:

The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first-ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks, and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.

More Horror Sequels With Iconic Monsters To Watch Now

Do you want to know what your favorite monsters have been up to? You might want to watch the latest sequels of these iconic horror movies.

Prey (2022): It has been 35 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger solidified his action-star status in the original Predator movie. The prequel Prey serves as a venue for another breakthrough performance with its lead star Amber Midthunder (Legion) earning raves. Set in the year 1719, Prey is an origin story about the first Predator alien on Earth, hunting down a tribe of Native Americans that includes a young female warrior Naru (Midthunder) who wishes to prove herself as a warrior when hunting is strictly a man’s job. Constantly teased by the male warriors and struggling to make her first kill, Naru obsesses over hunting the Predator which is killing the tribe’s warriors, including her beloved brother and tribe leader Taabe (Dakota Beavers). A skilled fighter with the sharp eyes of an animal tracker, it is Naru who discovers that they’re being hunted down by a totally different predator, one that skins a snake, rips the spine off a wolf, lifts and destroys a bear, eviscerates a band of French fur trappers, and oozes green blood. Realistically created by director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), audiences would be partying with the tribe when Naru finally triumphs over the Predator in this universally appealing sci-fi horror movie.

Scream (2022): Collider's very own Perri Nemiroff ranked this Scream sequel as the second-best Scream movie, next only to the original, noting its “stellar performances, smart storytelling, killer set pieces and sequel potential.” Dubbed as a “requel” or a cross between a reboot and a sequel, this adaptation by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett brings back original characters Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette and adds fresh new blood: Sam (Melissa Barrera), a Woodsboro native estranged from her family and her younger sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), a savvy horror fan who is brutally attacked by a new killer assuming the Ghostface identity. While there are plenty of bloody stabbings to satisfy traditional horror fans, this sequel is as clever and modern as the original, addressing the toxicity of this generation’s fandoms, and even managing to invent another memorable opening scene that is the trademark of the first Scream.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022): Directly following the original 1974 movie, this sequel focuses on the story of survivor Sally (Olwen Fouéré) who is hell-bent on finding Leatherface ever since he massacred her friends in 1973. Fifty years after the original massacre, Harlow, Texas is now a ghost town or, in today’s real estate market, a seemingly ideal, non-prime location to start a new business venture. San Francisco-based Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and Dante (Jacob Latimore), along with Melody’s sister (Elsie Fisher) and Dante’s girlfriend (Nell Hudson), head to Harlow with the plan of flipping the town into a hipster haven for fellow city types looking for a lifestyle change. Their gentrification plan will not be easy. A resident (Alice Krige) claims she retains the deed for the property and refuses to leave. Also refusing to leave is no other than Leatherface, the serial killer who wears a mask made out of human skin. Armed with his chainsaw, Leatherface dispatches the invaders in creatively gruesome ways. Director David Blue Garcia keeps up with his modern take with a comical scene where Leatherface ends up in a bus full of potential investors who, instead of running away, take their phones out to record a video: “Try anything, and you’re canceled, bro.” It’s the last video they’ll ever take.