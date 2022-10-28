Ahead of the theatrical premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans can catch actress Letitia Wright in the upcoming surreal biopic The Silent Twins. Based on the true story of June (Wright) and Jennifer Gibbons (Tamara Lawrance), and adapted to screen from the best-selling book of the same name by investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace, Focus Features has just announced that the film will stream exclusively on Peacock early November.

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, the filmmaker behind 2015's beautifully haunting feature The Lure, The Silent Twins chronicles the difficult story of two Black sisters - twins - who've vowed only to speak to one another. As a result of their peculiar practices and growing up the only Black children in a small town in Wales in the '70s, both girls suffer ridicule from their peers, and later, speculation and scrutiny from society. Growing up, June and Jennifer withdrew into each other to create a colorful world and language just for them, but soon come to find out that society doesn't often take kindly to those who seek to live outside the rigid margins.

Through both dreamy imagery typical of Smoczynska's filmography and stop-motion animation, Andrea Seigel's screenplay explores the twins' writings and institutionalization as reported by Wallace. The sisters developed a system through which they expressed their feelings and understanding of the world around them, one that allowed them to create lyrical poetry. When perceived to be unfit mentally, due their lack of communication with others, June and Jennifer are shipped off to an institution that proves to be more harmful than good. The girls descend into anti-social behaviors that bring down more disdain by those who cannot understand them.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: ‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance Bring Life to This True Story

When talking with Deadline, Wright, who is an executive producer for the film, described The Silent Sisters as, "...a tragic story, and one of loss and one of heartbreak, but one of incredible misunderstanding." Both the screenwriter Seigel and director Smoczynska also served as executive producers for the production, which features Jodhi May as Marjorie Wallace, as well as Jack Bandeira, Treva Etienne, and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn.

The Silent Twins joins Peacock's growing roster of acclaimed films, including Honk for Jesus and Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone, premiering on the streaming service, exclusively, on November 4. You can read the official synopsis and watch the trailer below: