When Twilight was first released in 2008, it became an instant hit among fantasy romance fans and the young adult audience. The film turned into a major franchise of the 2000s and early 2010s, spawning four more films in The Twilight Saga series. Based on the eponymous book series by Stephenie Meyer, the films revolve around a socially awkward teenage girl, Bella Swan, who falls in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen, and the events that transpire in their individual lives, touching on their friends, enemies, and the challenges of their unique relationship.

Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in their breakthrough roles as Bella and Edward respectively, which also earned them several awards and nominations for their performances. Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, Elizabeth Reaser, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Nikki Reed, and Jackson Rathbone also star in various roles and continue to play their characters in all five movies in the series. Each movie in the franchise is helmed by a different director. The first film, Twilight, released in 2008, is directed by Catherine Hardwicke. Released in 2008, the film was a huge commercial and critical success. It also gained immense recognition globally and made Hardwicke the most commercially successful female director (at that time) and earning her a Young Hollywood Award for her work. The Twilight Saga: New Moon is directed by Chris Weitz (About a Boy), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is by David Slade (30 Days of Night), and Bill Condon (Chicago) directs both The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2.

Image via Lionsgate

The entire Twilight series has grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide, setting new records for opening weekends for each of its films. The film series has also somewhat become a template for vampire stories and romance in the dark fantasy genre, with several spoofs and parodies of the various films over the years. If you have never had a chance to watch the first Twilight or any of the other films in the series, then you have landed at the right place. The film series is all set to complete its 15th year since its release in the fall of 2023 and many theaters across the US are already celebrating the anniversary with special screenings. Read on to learn more about how and where you can watch the Twilight films.

Image by Annamaria Ward

RELATED:'Twilight' Rises From the Dead With New Series from Lionsgate

When Did Twilight First Release?

Distributed by Summit Entertainment, the first movie in the YA fantasy series, Twilight, was released on November 21, 2008, followed by the sequel, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, almost exactly a year later, on November 20, 2009. The third movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was released on June 30, 2010. The fourth installment in the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, was broken into two parts, each released a year apart. Breaking Dawn Part 1 was released on November 18, 2011, followed by Breaking Dawn Part 2 on November 16, 2012.

Can You Watch the Twilight Movies in Theaters?

Not at the moment, but as Twilight completes its 15th year in 2023, many theaters will likely be hosting special screenings and movie marathons in the months to come.

Are the Twilight Movies Streaming Online?

Fortunately, for those who have missed watching the movies during their theatrical runs, you can now watch the entire film series on streaming. However, not all the five movies are available on the same streamer. Twilight is available to stream on Hulu. The Twilight Saga: New Moon is not streaming anywhere, but you can rent it on Amazon for only $3.99. The third and fourth movies, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 are both available to stream on Tubi for free (with ads). The final film in the series, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, is available for streaming on Fubo (from where it will be leaving soon) and Showtime. Here are the links to watch each of the movies:

Watch the Twilight Trailer

The film franchise celebrated its 10th anniversary on November 21, 2018, marking a decade since the first film was released, and had special screenings of the first film in select theaters nationwide. Fathom Events released an anniversary special trailer for Twilight, which shows specific scenes from the film with an announcement of the film’s 4K Blu-ray release and includes a special featurette.

Is Twilight Available on VOD?

If you don’t have/want a streaming subscription to watch this hit fantasy film series, you can get it on demand. The entire Twilight series is available to rent or buy from various platforms. You can rent them from Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Redbox, Apple TV, etc. for as little as $1.99. You can also buy the movie for your personal collection for as little as $3.99, with the cost going up to $14.99, depending on the movie and the platform you choose. For example, the first Twilight film is available to buy at $3.99, while the cost for the second one is $7.99. You can use the following link to rent the first movie on Amazon:

Rent on Amazon

Is Twilight Available on DVD and Blu-ray?

All five movies in the Twilight series are available on DVDs and Blu-rays, which also added to the viewership and sales of the series. The DVD for the first Twilight was released in March 2009, followed by that for The Twilight Saga: New Moon in March 2010. In the same year, the DVD for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was also released in December, followed by The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 in February 2012 and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 in March 2013. Get the Blu-ray boxed set for the complete series on Amazon with the following:

Buy on Amazon

All The Twilight Saga films are also available in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack starting at $22.99, depending on the vendor. The collection includes extra hours with special features like character featurettes, deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, music videos, collectible art, etc. The pack also contains a special “Twilight Tour…10 Years Later,” with director Catherine Hardwick and actor Jackson Rathbone on a tour of the film’s memorable sets. The first four movies in the collection also have both their theatrical and extended versions included in the collection, for an ultimate viewing experience.

The Legacy of Twilight

Image via Summit Entertainment

When Meyer published the Twilight book series, its fan following was limited to teenage audiences and YA fiction fans. But once the movie adaptations started to hit the theaters, they became immensely successful among all kinds of viewers. With each new movie, there was a rise in the fan base for both the films and the books which created a cult following for the franchise. The films’ success even led to increased tourism to the town of Forks, Washington, where the stories are set, and led to the introduction of National Twilighters Day for fans on September 13, every year. The celebration includes the town tour, exploring various locations described in the book and films, and welcoming fans from all over to come together and experience Twilight in a unique way.

Related:Here's How to Watch the 'Twilight' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

So What Is Twilight About?

Image via Summit Entertainment

Twilight, the first film, released in 2008, follows a withdrawn teenager, Bella, who moves in with her father in Forks, Washington. She meets this mysterious and attractive boy, Edward, and falls in love with him, only to learn that he is a vampire and comes from a long line of powerful vampires. The first film focuses on Bella and Edward’s budding romance and Edward’s family’s constant effort to save Bella from the family’s rivals, while Bella deals with her friendship with a werewolf Jacob and her relationship with Edward. New Moon sees Edward feeling guilty of being a threat to Bella’s life, so he moves away. Meanwhile, as she finds more comfort in her friend Jacob, their friendship takes a new turn.

In Eclipse, Bella is haunted and hunted by a powerful vampire, Victoria, as revenge on Edward. Despite all differences, the vampires and werewolves join forces to ward off the threat. The first part of Breaking Dawn sees Bella and Edward getting married, which leaves Jacob heartbroken since he also fell in love with Bella. In the second part of Breaking Dawn and the last film in the series, Bella, now a vampire, also has a daughter, Renesmee, with Edward, who turns out to be a half-vampire, half-human. Bella and Edward now must protect their child at all costs from all those who are threatened by her.