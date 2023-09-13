Quick, name two things that shouldn't work together but do: breakfast for dinner, Ross and Rachel...Pixar's Toy Story and The National Football League? In a mashup we could've only dreamed up as kids playing games with our own toys, Pixar's hit movie franchise Toy Story is merging with the NFL. In a one-time event, the NFL will be broadcast not just in its original game format but also as an animated version in the style of Toy Story. As a third added twist, the live game will be taking place in London's Wembley Stadium, while the animated match will be taking place in, you guessed it, Andy's childhood bedroom, complete with its iconic fluffy cloud wallpaper.

Toy Story premiered in theaters in 1995 as Pixar Animation Studios' first feature film. Up until the release of the feature, Pixar had been producing short films and commercials throughout the 80s; however, after the runaway success of Toy Story, they signed on with Disney to continue making more full-length films. Earning three Oscar nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song by Randy Newman, and Best Original Screenplay, the movie is the first animated picture to be nominated for screenwriting. It was also a box office triumph, grossing $362 million worldwide (roughly over $700 million today with today's inflation), becoming the year's highest-grossing film. With four films currently in its franchise along with several television specials like Toy Story of Terror! and spinoff series like Forky Asks A Question, Toy Story is perhaps one of the most recognizable franchises in the world. With their unmatchable technique in creating incredibly lifelike worlds, its no surprise that Pixar is taking on this new, fun challenge.

This wild collaboration is only for one game (sorry, Disney fans) on October 1st at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). If you want to watch the whole thing again or relive your favorite moments, the game will be available to re-stream online for a limited time.

This special event will stream exclusively on Disney+ and ESPN+, both available online for a subscription purchase. Disney+ is currently available for two prices: Disney+ Basic (with ads) is available for $7.99/month, while Disney+ Premium (with no ads) is priced at $10.99/month or $109.99/year. However, the prices will increase shortly after the October 1 airing of the Funday Football game to Disney+ Premium at $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

ESPN+ is available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. For a perfect mashup, you can bundle ESPN+ and Disney+ together for $12.99/month.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons in this epic showdown. The Jags will be celebrating their tenth game played in London. Wembley Stadium, where the game is taking place, is not being shy in advertising this fact, heavily featuring the Jaguar's mascot on their site and in images advertising the game being played at their stadium.

Star Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his team are trying to build on the success of last season. In 2022, the Jags had a record of 9-8, making it their first season with a winning record since 2017. The Jaguars are based in Jacksonville, Florida, with their home base at Everbank Stadium. Founded in 1995 (the same year Toy Story came out in movie theaters!), the team is one of only four franchises of the National Football League that has never played in the Superbowl.

The Atlanta Falcons have a slightly longer history, being founded in 1965. Their home base is the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The team has appeared in the Super Bowl twice, in 1999 and 2017, although they lost both games. Most notably, a blown lead to Tom Brady's New England Patriots. However, this up-and-coming Falcons team looks to bounce back and contend for the NFC South crown. This Week 4 matchup will be one to remember.

Fans of sports history, rejoice! This football game will be taking place at the historic Wembley Stadium in London. Wembley is not only the national stadium of England but also the self-proclaimed home of English football (although not the American football we're talking about here). It is the second-largest stadium in all of Europe, with the ability to seat 90,000 fans. Wembley has become an iconic location in the world of sports, hosting major events like the 1948 Olympic Games, the 1966 World Cup, and the 2015 Rugby World Cup. It's gigantic arch, which supports the roof, is the longest single-span roof structure in the world, and can be viewed from miles away. Of course, we also can't forget that the toys will play from Andy's room.

For those fans who like to watch for your favorite players rather than the game itself, you're in luck, especially if you're tired of waiting for Toy Story 5. Not only will plenty of your favorite Jaguars and Falcons players be in attendance, but many of your favorite Toy Story characters will be, too. Not only will we be seeing the likes of Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), but several other fan favorites. It's reported that Bo Peep (Annie Potts), Bullseye (Frank Welker), Bunny (Jordan Peele), Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key), Forky (Tony Hale), the Green Aliens (Jeff Pidgeon), Jesse (Joan Cusak), Rex (Wallace Shawn), and Slinky Dog (Blake Clark) will also be making appearances. And, in what's sure to be the greatest halftime show in the history of the NFL, Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves), is set to attempt a daredevil jump during the halftime show.

These characters will be accompanied by real-life Jaguar and Falcon players in pre-recorded segments that teach younger viewers - and those of us who are still not sure what happens on the field - how the game of football is played. Perhaps fans will come for the Toy Story and stay for the joy of finally understanding the game of football. Oh, and to see if Duke Caboom can finally land a jump.