It’s been a long time coming, but it seems like Bollywood is finally making its way to mainstream American audiences. After RRR became a surprise hit at Netflix, Disney+ announced today that it’s bringing Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – the first installment of a planned trilogy – to its catalog. The story follows a young man who learns he can harness the power of fire, and then discovers he’s destined to be the hero of the universe.

The trailer highlights the elemental nature of the story and the movie’s acclaimed special effects and massive beasts. It also reveals that the production doesn’t hold back in its epic scale, with notable production values and enormous set pieces. This was all rewarded at the box office: Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2022, with about $54 million dollars made worldwide – the bulk of it in India. You’ll be able to watch it on Disney+ in the original Hindi language with subtitles or dubbed in English.

The Astraverse Begins

On top of being the first of a trilogy – the two sequels are being developed back to back – Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is expected to kick off the first-ever Hindi cinematic universe, called the Astraverse. A spin-off for the trilogy is also in development. The concept is inspired by Indian mythology, with a focus on good vs. evil stories. The “Brahmāstra” from the title refers to the most powerful weapon of the Gods.

Image via Star Studios

RELATED: ‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli Has an “Amazing Idea” for the Sequel

"Amitabh Bachan! Amitabh Bachan!"

Fans of the Academy Award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire will recognize among the cast the name of Amitabh Bachan, the action superstar who is revered in India. In the 2008 film, Bachan is the obsession of lead character Jamal. In Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, the actor plays Raghu, the current leader of the Brahmānsh.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is directed and written by Ayan Mukerji (Wake Up Sid), who is also attached to direct, write, and produce both sequels. Aside from Bachan, the cast also features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is now available to stream on Disney+. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: