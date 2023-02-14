It’s Valentine’s Day, which means for some people it’s time to spread love, but for most people it's one of the most dreadful days of the year. Thankfully, if you’re a lover of horror, Neon and director Brandon Cronenberg have your bloody holiday plans set as Infinity Pool has made its way to digital.

The announcement was made with Neon hilariously cutting the film together like it was your standard mushy Hallmark romantic comedy. Alexander Skarsgård’s James is the classic struggling writer when he meets Mia Goth's Gabi on his dreamy island vacation with his unappreciative fiancé. It's a bubbly story as old as time, but if you’ve seen this crazy film you know that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Like the new trailer quickly reminds you, this film isn’t a happy love story. Infinity Pool might be one of the most anti-Valentine’s Day movies to come along in recent memory. It earns its hard R-rating with its extremely dark themes of identity, disgusting body horror involving cloning, and an orgy scene that will be burnt into your head for a very long time.

You can definitely tell why this film almost received the dreaded NC-17 rating, because you'll be an exhausted emotional wreck when this vacation from hell finally ends. Mainly because Goth gives another brilliantly psychotic performance — Gabi’s such a deeply disturbing and intimately vile character, one of the most fascinating villains the horror genre has ever seen. She makes Goth’s other genre icon, Pearl, look like a petty amateur.

Image via NEON

RELATED: 'Infinity Pool' & 7 Other Movies That Prove Mia Goth Is The Best Contemporary Scream Queen

Infinity Pool Might Be a Relationship Ender

There are many reasons why Infinity Pool releasing on Valentine’s Day is funny, but if you need to get out of a toxic or bad relationship this might be the go-to film to pull that plug. There's so much traumatizing imagery laced into this vacation nightmare that your significant other might leave you if you choose this movie for a date night. Unless you’re both die hard horror lovers, this film is a mood killer and potential relationship ender. In a very demented kind of way, it may be a good reminder that your sick horror mind may be better off single.

In all seriousness, Infinity Pool's another fine example of the horror genre’s current dominance. It’s different, morbid, and Cronenberg’s direction is an ungodly work of art. Your friend or significant other leave you if you force them to watch it with you, but if you’re a single person who’s feeling a bit unhinged this Valentine’s Day, there’s no better watch than this descent into horrific madness.

Infinity Pool is available on VOD for $14.99 and is still in select theaters. You can watch the twisted Valentine’s Day love story teaser for Infinity Pool down below.