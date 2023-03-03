If you missed out on your chance to see the latest installment in the Shrek franchise in theaters, don't worry. It won’t be long before you can catch it in the comfort of your own home. Today, it has been announced that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on March 10.

This latest adventure featuring everyone’s favorite feline hero sees Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) discovering that his fast-paced and adventurous lifestyle has left him on the last of his nine lives. To get his lives back, so he can return to his old life, Puss sets out on a quest to find the fabled Wishing Star and wish them back. The journey sees Puss teaming up with friends new and old, facing off with villains, and discovering more than he ever expected. The sequel also sees the return of Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws and introduced Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Olivia Colman, and Ray Winstone to the Shrek universe.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters this past Christmas and received acclaim from critics and fans alike. Not long after, fans were delighted to see the sequel end up as a nominee at this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, making it the fourth in the franchise to be nominated for the award. The sequel ended up making over $400 million at the global box office and brought the Shrek franchise’s total global box office to just shy of $4 billion.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was directed by Joel Crawford with co-director Januel Mercado. Both directors are no strangers to making hit animated films. Crawford and Mercado have worked in the art department on hits like Kung Fu Panda 2 and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. The script was written by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow based on a story by Swerdlow and Tom Wheeler.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be joining many other hit DreamWorks animated films on Peacock. The streamer is also currently the home of the other films in the Shrek franchise as well as The Croods and Trolls World Tour. The film is also the latest to come to the streamer not long after leaving theaters. It joins Nope, M3GAN, Spoiler Alert, TÁR, Bros, and more

Watch out for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish when it begins streaming exclusively on Peacock starting on March 10. Check out the film’s trailer below: