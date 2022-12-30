She Said, the critically acclaimed biographical drama centering on two journalists - Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor - whose investigations were paramount in the conviction of disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein and inspired the iconic Me Too Movement will become available to stream on Peacock early next year. The streamer has announced that starting from January 6, the film will become available to stream exclusively on its platform.

She Said made its world premiere a few months back at the 60th New York Film Festival and subsequently showed at the BFI London Film Festival and the TCL Chinese Theatre. With each screening at these festivals came fresh rounds of critical praise culminating in She Said being named one of the best films of 2022 by the American Film Institute. A huge chunk of the acclaim was directed towards the screenplay as well as the performance of its two lead actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan who portray Twohey and Kantor respectively. Additionally, Mulligan's performance has earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, pitting her against Angela Bassett (Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin),​​ Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as well as Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness).

Despite being a critical darling, She Said struggled to meet its projected box office numbers when it made its way into theaters nationwide on November 18. She Said's box office progress was hampered by a variety of factors including the fact that the movie simply had to compete for audiences with bigger titles that were showing during its release window, including Marvel's hotly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Having obviously faltered at the theaters and lost out on a chance to replicate its critical success with the big screen, it's no surprise that Universal Pictures which is behind the film's distribution has decided to make the film available on Peacock within its usual 45 days window from theatrical to streaming release. With a way less vehement type of competition to cloud its visibility, She Said will be available to view by more audiences within and outside the US.

Image Via Universal Pictures

She Said is based on the New York Times investigation by Kantor, Twohey, and Rebecca Corbett and the book She Said by both Kantor and Twohey. In addition to Mulligan and Kazan, the film also stars Oscar nominee Patricia Clarkson (Pieces of April), Emmy Award winner Andre Braugher (Homicide: Life on the Street), Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty), and Samantha Morton (Minority Report, In America). Producers include Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner with executive producers including Brad Pitt and Lila Yacoub, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle.

In addition to being available to stream on Peacock on January 6, She Said will on the same date be available to own on digital with exclusive extra features. The film will be available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD four days later on January 10. Check out Collider's interview with the cast and synopsis for the film below: