It looks like the Cate Blanchett-led psychological drama Tár, is coming to streaming just in time for the 95th Annual Academy Awards ceremony. The film will be released exclusively to stream on Peacock later this month. Though the nominations for this year's Academy Awards have not yet been released, Tár is currently an awards season front-runner.

Blanchett took home the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture in the Drama category at this year's Golden Globes ceremony, making her a likely pick for the best actress category at the Academy Awards. Additionally, the film was nominated for Best Drama and best screenplay. The highly praised Focus Features film will begin streaming three days after the Oscar nominations are announced on January 24, 2023.

The film is a psychological drama that follows the unraveling of famed conductor and composer Lydia Tár (Blanchett). The film follows Lydia for a short time before recording a symphony that is set to completely shift her career as a composer. However, as her work progresses, several collapses within her personal and professional life will drive her to a breaking point. Blanchett's performance as the troubled and often morally corrupt composer has been praised for its depth and complexity, with many calling it Blanchett's best performance to date.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED:

Eddie Murphy on Why He Agreed to Do a Documentary on His Life [Exclusive]

This is high praise considering Cate Blanchett's legendary career. She has already won two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globes. Additionally, she has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, and a ninth nomination might be added tomorrow when the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards are announced.

Tár was written and directed by Todd Field. Field previously worked as an actor in both film and television. Tár is his first feature film since 2006 when he directed the film Little Children. Field also serves as a producer on the film along with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert.

Tár is one of many new additions to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films. other films streaming on the app include Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, and Halloween Ends. Peacock also has a wide selection of television series such as 30 Rock and other legacy series, along with original programming.

Tár will begin streaming on Peacock starting on January 27, 2023. Until then, you can place your bets on Blanchett's chances at a ninth Oscar nomination—you probably won't want to bet against her.