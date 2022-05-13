Rose-tinted visions of the past tend to define pop culture depictions of youth. The powers of nostalgia render everything in the age of adolescence flowery, bubbly, and borderline idyllic. The past was great, these pieces of art suggest, especially when compared to the present. But in reality, being a kid is tough. Really tough. As pieces of art like classic Peanuts comic strips or movies like The Florida Project depict, it’s a stage of your life where so much is out of your own hands, to the point that the world can seem overwhelming rather than inviting. That's a brutal concept that’s so depressing that many motion pictures, especially mainstream ones, dare not approach it. Leave it to a filmmaker as audacious as Abbas Kiarostami, then, to tackle this notion with impressive levels of insight with his 1987 film Where Is the Friend's House.

Throughout the direction and cinematography of Where Is the Friend's House (the latter element coming courtesy of Farhad Saba), the difficulties of childhood are reinforced with an appropriate sense of rawness. This begins from the very start of the film. Here, we’re introduced to the classroom where grade-school protagonist Ahmad (Babak Ahmadpour) spends his days learning basic concepts. It’s also a domain where an unnamed teacher (played by Khodababksh Defai) makes life a living hell for the various students. One shortcoming, like misplacing a journal or making a mistake on a math problem, will incur the wrath of this authority figure in front of all your peers.

RELATED: 25 Best Foreign Films on HBO Max

Image via Ali Reza Zarrin

Here, the position of the camera is often placed towards the back of the room, with Defai’s teacher looming over the seated adolescent students. The imbalance in power here is made immediately apparent by the disparity in size between the stern teacher and the petrified kids. Positioning these shots like this also makes it apparent how small this classroom is, the camera doesn’t even have to pull back very far to work in two corners of a square room in a single frame. This adds a quiet claustrophobic quality to these sequences, as we can feel the cramped quality of this room that exacerbates the terror coursing through the veins of Ahmad and his fellow students.

Once Ahmad leaves school, his troubles are, unfortunately, only beginning. After seeing the teacher threaten Mohammad Reza (Ahmed Ahmadpour) with being expelled if her forgets his notebook one more time, Ahmad comes home to discover that he's accidentally secured Reza's notebook. Knowing the consequences of what'll happen the next day if this isn't rectified, Ahmad makes a pact to travel to a neighboring village to return the notebook. However, his mother staunchly refuses to let Ahmad travel all that way alone and even believes Ahmad is only raising this concern as a way to get out of doing his homework.

Image via Ali Reza Zarrin

As mother and son argue, they do so out in an open exterior environment, with the wind occasionally rustling their hair and clothes hung out to dry on a clothesline. In contrast to the cramped interior environment of the classroom, Where Is the Friend’s House is now using its camerawork to emphasize the presence of a wide-open domain full of possibilities. The shots framing this conversation even often go much wider than the ones in the opening sequence. But even without four walls to box him in, Ahmad is still at the mercy of his mother’s whims. By emphasizing the expansive opportunities of the outdoors against a conversation where Ahmad’s mom shoots down his ambitions, the camerawork in Where Is the Friend’s House is only making it extra apparent how little control Ahmad has over his own life.

Ahmad soon breaks his mother’s word and bolts off for the neighboring village in the hope of returning Reza’s notebook just in time. As he scurries across various forest and hilly locales to his destination, Ahmad is framed in wide shots where he often looks like just a speck against these massive backdrops. Much like similar shots seen in classic John Ford Westerns, among countless other movies and genres, Where Is the Friend’s House is juxtaposing wide shots capturing sprawling natural environments with comparatively tiny humans to reinforce how much the odds are stacked against the latter element. Ahmad isn’t just at the mercy of his parents and schoolteacher, he’s also dwarfed by the hills he’s climbing and the trails he’s walking down.

As Ahmad keeps going on his quest, he finds himself more and more discouraged by every dead end he encounters. Racing back-and-forth between his own home and the neighboring village, he eventually finds potential hope in a salesman who has the same last name as his friend. Ahmad then tries to get this adult’s attention, but to no avail. No matter how many times Ahmad requests this guy’s attention, this grown-up just ignores him. It’s a crushingly realistic depiction of how often adults dismiss kids as having no perspective of their own. This is made all the more brutal by the choice to frame this particular conversation with the adult man’s body cut off from the neck up. We’re only seeing as much as Ahmad would witness at his height, a subtle detail that plants the viewer right into the desperate perspective of this child.

Image via Ali Reza Zarrin

Where Is the Friend’s House further immerses moviegoers into the mindset of Ahmad through subtle visual choices, like how the camera only departs from this character’s point-of-view for two brief digressions. Similarly, Kiarostami’s direction often refuses to give the viewer any more visual information than what Ahmad knows. This is made especially apparent in a moment in the third act where Ahmad attempts to cross a darkened patch of a sidewalk by himself only to get stopped by the sound of a growling canine.

This causes him to retreat, with the viewer never getting any closure on if the sound belongs to a dog menacing enough to warrant running away. Instead, we’re offered no further information, just like Ahmad’s we have to imagine what’s out there lurking in the darkness. This segment comes in the nighttime portion of Where Is the Friend’s House, which really leans into using visuals to accentuate how overwhelmed Ahmad is by his surroundings. The inherent lack of control in childhood is only exacerbated once the sun vanishes and you lose further control over what you can see. Moments like uncertainty over a growling dog capture this exquisitely while also making sure that the viewer isn’t so far ahead of Ahmad.

Childhood isn’t easy. Perhaps for some it was as perfectly perfect as many cinematic depictions of adolescence. However, for many, it was just a deluge of turmoil influenced by hardships you had no chance of comprehending. It can be tough to convey that in a cinematic form if you even decide to approach such bleak material. But Where Is the Friend’s House manages to crystallize the terrifying uncertainty and difficulties of childhood, even just from its thoughtful camerawork. Kiarostami has often tapped into reality in such creative ways in his unforgettable works and the visual details of Where Is the Friend’s House that communicate adolescent turmoil is one of the very best examples of that dedication to authenticity.

A Nine-Film Introduction to Nobuhiko Obayashi, From 'House' to 'Labyrinth of Cinema'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Douglas Laman (206 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe