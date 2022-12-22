Get your appetizer platter ready, grab your dinner party, and head to HBO Max on January 3 to belly up for the streamer’s premiere of The Menu. The Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Nicholas Hoult delicacy that first tantalized audiences upon its release back in November has swiftly sliced, diced, and julienned its way towards both the streaming platform and a digital drop the very same day. If you’re hoping to get the silver-platter treatment with a physical copy, the film comes out of the frying pan and into the fire via a Blu-ray and DVD release on January 17.

Serving as a cautionary tale to all foodies, the dark comedy centers around Taylor-Joy’s Margot and her boyfriend Tyler (Hoult) as they travel for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to a beautiful coastal island where they’ll pull up a seat at a table, and feast on a meal created by one of the brightest chefs in the world - Julian Slowik (Fiennes). The couple will be joined by a wild cast of painfully wealthy clientele during what will turn out to be a terrifying experience - complete with murder and absurdity.

Joining the leading trio in the Mark Mylod-helmed film are Hong Chau as Elsa, Judith Light as Anne Liebbrandt, Reed Birney as Richard Liebbrandt, Janet McTeer as Lillian Bloom, and John Leguizamo. A satirical and comedic look at all things high-end-dining, the Searchlight Pictures film garnered mostly positive reviews specifically around the performances and screenplay.

Known for lending his directorial eye to television shows including Game of Thrones, Shameless, and Succession, Mylod served up The Menu as his most notable feature presentation yet. Comedic writing duo Seth Reiss and Will Tracy penned the screenplay from a story originally dreamt up by Tracy. Along with the star-studded call sheet, The Menu boasts a production team made up of some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Will Ferrell (the Anchorman franchise), and Betsy Koch (Vice).

A true ode to the service industry, The Menu pulled out all the stops when it came to crafting the perfect food-obsessed production with a twist of horror. While you may want to order a hulking amount of takeout and sit down to enjoy the feature, we’ll go ahead and warn you that your stomach might be turned by some of the less savory moments. To celebrate the big HBO Max premiere, the film’s Twitter account released a still of Taylor-Joy looking absolutely shook at whatever course lies ahead of her. Check out the image below and keep scrolling for The Menu’s trailer.