Netflix has set the streaming release date for the Viola Davis-led The Woman King. The historical epic features an all-black ensemble and tells the story of the African kingdom of Dahomey and its all-female warriors, the Agojie. Through its run last year, the movie received critical acclaim as well as praise from fans. Furthermore, it enjoyed great box office numbers making the feature an all-round hit.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, from a story by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens, the plot follows army general Nanisca, played by Davis, and her efforts to train the women of her clan to fight off European invaders who are determined to destroy their way of life. There are some great performances in the movie, and it has been praised for its story, historical depiction, production design, costuming and cinematography.

The Woman King also proved to be an Awards circle darling, bagging nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Director, and Best Actress for Davis in Critics' Choice Awards. Furthermore, Davis also earned Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, BAFTA Film Awards, and NAACP Image Awards for her performance. The movie has garnered worldwide total of $94.3 million at the box office on a budget of $50 million.

Image via Sony Pictures

The movie is a labor of love for its cast and crew, and it reflects in every aspect of the feature be it in performances, direction or story. The Woman King stars Davis as General Nanisca, Wanda Banda as Young Nanisca, Thuso Mbedu as Nawi, Lashana Lynch as Izogie, Sheila Atim as Amenza, Lethabo as Young Amenza, Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Santo Ferreira, John Boyega as King Ghezo, Jordan Bolger as Malik, Jimmy Odukoya as General Oba Ade, Joel Mukadi as Young Oba, Masali Baduza as Fumbe, Jayme Lawson as Shante, Adrienne Warren as Ode, Siv Ngesi as the Migan, and Angélique Kidjo as the Meunon, among many others.

For fans who are interested in historical epics or for the ones who want to see it again the streaming release is the right direction. The Woman King will premiere on Netflix on February 16. You can check out the trailer below: