Feel the need for speed from the comfort of your own home.

You can now feel the need for speed from the comfort of your own home, as Top Gun: Maverick, arguably the number one legacy sequel of 2022, is now available to stream globally on Paramount+ in time for the holidays.

The long-awaited follow-up to the 1986 classic Top Gun follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, over thirty years after the events of the first film. Maverick has spent his long-running career as a courageous test pilot, but when he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a special mission, he encounters a challenge: Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller. Bradshaw is the son of Maverick's late friend, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, and must contend with the resentment the young pilot harbors for him. Maverick finds himself facing uncertainty from every angle, and put up against the greatest challenge in his entire career.

Along with the new release to streaming, Paramount+ has also released a promo for the film's streaming debut that gives us a new look into the film that has inspired a whole new generation to sport mustaches and name their sons Maverick — or Goose, if they're really daring. Featuring no shortage of exciting flight scenes and some emotional but stoic male-on-male bonding, Top Gun: Maverick is maybe the perfect movie to put on while trying to muster conversation with your emotionally distant father this Christmas.

Along with Cruise and Teller, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly,Mad Men alum Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer, who also starred in the original film as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

The film was a massive hit at the summer box office this year, bringing big audiences back to movie theaters after several years marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and earning over $1 billion dollars and a return to theaters this month. The film is star Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film to date, no small accomplishment for an actor known for releasing blockbuster films.

Top Gun: Maverick is now available to stream on Paramount+, as well as being available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray. Check out the thrilling new promo for the film's streaming debut below.