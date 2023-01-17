It seems Christmas is coming really early this year! It has just been announced that the latest holiday action-comedy movie, Violent Night, will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock later this week. The film will be joining the streamer's catalog of iconic films straight from the theaters like She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, and Halloween Ends on January 20.

Violent Night stars Stranger Things star David Harbour as Santa Claus himself. After a team of mercenaries breaks into the mansion of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve and takes everyone hostage, it seems all hope is lost. That is, until Santa Claus arrives on the scene to both save the day and Christmas in a Die Hard-style takedown of the bad guys. The action comedy was a hit with audiences over the holiday season, reaching over $70 Million at the global box office.

Harbour is best known for his role in the global hit Netflix series Stranger Things. He has also appeared in other hit films like Black Widow, Hellboy, and Black Mass. He is joined in Violent Night by John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D'Angelo.

Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola from a screenplay by screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Wirkola is an action director previously known for such films as Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters and the horror-comedy Dead Snow. Casey and Miller are the writing team behind the hugely successful Sonic the Hedgehog film series.

The movie is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella for the production banner 87North. 87North is also known for producing such hit action films as Nobody and Bullet Train. McCormick and Leitch have also produced other acclaimed action films like the John Wick franchise, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Additionally, Marc S. Fischer serves as executive producer.

Violent Night will be able to stream exclusively on Peacock starting on January 20. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for the action-comedy below: