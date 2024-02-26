The Big Picture Wendy Williams' docuseries on Lifetime is a gross invasion of privacy, exposing her struggles with health and dementia.

Wendy Williams' team and family couldn't stop the docuseries from airing despite her diagnosed health conditions.

The scenes in the docuseries showcase Wendy's deteriorating mental and physical state, from berating her publicist to struggling with dementia.

The Lifetime Network has a reputation for falling short in the documentary and biography spaces. Whitney Houston’s fans weren’t pleased with the 2015 attempt at honoring the greatest vocalist of our time. It was surprising that Lifetime attempted to cover the iconic Whitney just one year after missing the mark completely with the 2014 made-for-TV movie dishonoring the memory of Aaliyah. Aaliyah: Princess of R&B was possibly the biggest failure in biopic history. Still, the misstep with Aaliyah pales in comparison to the irresponsibly incompetent attempt at a two-day docuseries televised event titled Where is Wendy Williams? Known for airing out reality stars' business, it's ironic that she's not the subject of the story.

The former queen of daytime television's health and substance abuse issues have been widely reported on and speculated about. For the past five years, industry insiders have claimed Williams was on a downward spiral in part because of her unhealthy relationship with alcohol, coupled with a painful and humiliating divorce, physical health ailments, the cancelation of her talk show, and reported dementia, the latter was confirmed by her wellness team days ahead of the docuseries premiere. The docuseries was initially a concept to showcase Williams working on a media comeback. Instead, viewers cringed as they witnessed her mental and physical demise.

A Last-Ditch Effort to Block the Docuseries From Airing Fails

Just before the scheduled premiere of the docuseries, rumors swirled that family members were attempting to have the show pulled. When it was clear those attempts would be unsuccessful, the former talk show host’s team, announced via People Magazine that she’d been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the same disease that Bruce Willis has. The last-minute scrambling was an ominous sign that there were issues with the docuseries. Unfortunately, sharing Wendy’s medical diagnosis with her television audience in the ninth hour does not come close to explaining the gross negligence displayed in the filming and release of the series.

Wendy is listed as an executive producer as part of a three-part picture deal with the network, making this project the final installment, but there is no time during taping that she appears lucid or in a sound state of mind to have been able to sign off on her participation in the project. It’s ludicrous that the project made it past the layers of accountability from her personal team, to the production company filming and later editing footage of a woman incapable of representing herself in a way that suggested she was of sound mind. It's beyond disappointing that not one person on the Lifetime network’s production or distribution team realized the disservice being done to Wendy Williams, her family, her fans and, quite frankly, to television history, by pushing the green light on Saturday, February 24th.

Wendy Williams' Personal Struggles on Display are Hard to Watch

From the first scene in part 1, I’m Not a Crier, it’s clear Wendy’s physical health is in a compromised state. Anyone with a loved one who deals with any form of dementia immediately recognizes the signs Wendy exhibits while filming. Instead of giving her any amount of dignity, the cameras zero in on her bulging eyes and disfigured feet. For a woman who took an excessive amount of pride in her appearance, it’s unacceptable to see her even for a brief moment, lounging in bed in her underwear, without one of her signature wigs. Wendy is photographed sleeping in an unflattering, near-comatose state and flipping off her manager.

Throughout both part 1 and part 2, titled I Really Want to Be on TV, cameras capture Wendy berating everyone around her and there are almost no scenes where she isn't demanding alcohol. At one point in part 2, the camera people voluntarily leave because of Wendy’s combative state. Instead of scrapping the footage, the producers decided to do one-on-one interviews with her publicist and driver, discussing their reaction to being verbally abused by Wendy. Manager Will Shelby is visibly stuck between realizing his client is ill and still wanting to maximize the potential of her celebrity. In one of his personal scenes, he demands the cameraman to stop filming until he can see what he looks like on playback. “I want to make sure I look like money,” he says. His words evoke a direct correlation to his disregard for giving his client the same privilege. Wendy appears physically disheveled and mentally incompetent throughout the entire docuseries.

DJ Boof, publicist Shawn Zanotti, and personal friend Regina Shell all attempt to dance around the frontal temporal dementia elephant in the room, during interviews regarding Wendy’s health. At one point, Shawn says she honestly believes Wendy is in control of her behavior and suggests that her drinking is the culprit behind her fits. Ironically, Shawn is the target behind Wendy’s constant violent verbal attacks. In a particularly disturbing scene in New York, Wendy berates Shawn mercilessly because she can’t find the correct vape pen. In another scene, Wendy tells her she wishes she would get liposuction because her face and hair are so nice. In yet another scene, Wendy yells at her to go eat, so she can get even fatter.

Wendy Williams' Family Blame Overworking and Industry Pressures

Her son Kevin has opted to remain out of the spotlight but feels he has to participate in this production to defend himself and hopefully help his mother. He acknowledges for most of his life Wendy gave him unlimited access to money, allowing him to charge over $100k per year on Uber charges. Kevin Jr doesn’t dispute being spoiled but says he believes the people around his mother are currently in place for financial reasons. He also admits his mother can be extremely difficult at times, and he hasn’t seen her in eight months. Wendy’s driver confirms her son’s allegations during his interview where he says Wendy has fired him twice and suggests her belligerent behavior means a huge check is needed to make going to work bearable.

The docuseries captures Wendy’s desire to return to her talk show, but the stronger message it delivers is why she no longer has a show. She instructs her driver to drive past the former location of The Wendy Williams Show and has to be corrected to the building. It’s tear-jerking to watch a former force on mainstream radio and television grapple with denial, illness, and an obvious addiction to alcohol and vaping. What’s even more heartbreaking is the fact that, as TV viewers, we shouldn’t be privy to these very personal health challenges Wendy and her family are facing.

The Lifetime network and producers conspired to release this docuseries that exposes Wendy Williams in a helpless state. There are numerous times in both parts that Wendy asks a member of her team where she is. When her manager attempts to create an emotional moment by taking her to her childhood home on the street named in her honor, Wendy doesn’t recognize the house. In another scene, she seems discombobulated by attempts to begin filming her podcast.Part 2’s scene with Blac Chyna was eerily awkward with Blac Chyna failing miserably at assisting Wendy in having a coherent conversation captured by cameras. “My real name is Wendy Hunter. I’m divorced. But he is broke,” Wendy said. In the scene, she appeared to be trying to connect mentally with happier times. “I love you,” Blac Chyna said. Wendy tearfully squeaked “Me too” in reply.

Fans of the Queen of all media have speculated that Wendy is succumbing to the devastation of a broken heart. It’s no secret that after her divorce from Kevin Hunter, she struggled publicly to rebound. Insiders admit that Hunter kept her on track, despite his philandering ways.

During an interview with Rolling Out for Lifetime's first two-part docuseries on her titled, Wendy Williams: What a Mess, she seemed unable to digest her divorce status and focused on how handsome her ex-husband was. “He was my protector,” she shared tearfully. There is a moment in part 1 where Wendy has a brief moment of clarity and suggests she wants to do things differently in this next chapter of her life. “I want to spend time with my family. I want to have friends,” she says.

Wendy Williams' Conservatorship Is Parallel to Britney Spears

Where is Wendy Williams? inappropriately placed Wendy’s legacy in a casket for public consumption. According to the Alzheimer's Society, over 55 million people struggle with dementia in the US, meaning it’s more than likely that someone in Lifetime’s staff or her production staff has a loved one dealing with the diagnosis. With the US privacy laws being so strict when it comes to exposing health records, it’s shocking that no one realized this docuseries was an outrageous breach of privacy.

Wendy Williams was a huge advocate for Britney Spears throughout her guardianship court case. Ultimately, fans came to Brittany’s rescue and demanded the courts do right by their troubled icon. Hopefully, the same outrage will be leveraged in support of the former media queen, Wendy Williams.

