Rick and Morty have finally found three new voice actors to fill in for Rick Sanchez, Morty Smith, and Mr. Poopybutthole, following the unprecedented exit of former star Justin Roiland. This officially ends months of creative uncertainty for the biggest series ever produced by Adult Swim. Many fans were understandably curious how the series would be able to continue without Roiland as a creative lead, with Adult Swim having fired the co-creator after allegations of domestic abuse and sexual violence arose.

Immediately following the firing of Roiland, Adult Swim and the creative team behind Rick and Morty assured fans that the series would be returning without Roiland for a seventh season. This seemingly means that co-creator Dan Harmon and the rest of Rick and Morty's staff still intend to fulfill the historic 70-episode order made by Adult Swim in 2018. While that is good news for fans of the popular series, the search for voices to replace Roiland would no doubt be a long and delicate one.

That search seemingly ended when Adult Swim announced that they had cast "soundalikes" for the roles of Rick and Morty. As the term implies, Adult Swim opted to cast voices that emulated the established voice work from Roiland, likely in a bid to make it feel like Roiland's departure never happened. This is in stark contrast to how another Justin Roiland-helmed show handled the controversy, with Solar Opposites replacing Roiland's character with Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens. With new trailers releasing and the Season 7 premiere just around the corner, we finally know who will voice the characters that Justin Roiland formerly voiced. While these three individuals may not be household names yet, you might recognize them from some of their past work.

Who is Voicing Rick Sanchez in 'Rick and Morty' Season 7?

Image via Adult Swim

The dimension-trotting mad scientist that is Rick Sanchez will be voiced by none other than actor and impressionist Ian Cardoni. Cardoni is a Boston-born actor with a specialty passion for voice-over art, being represented by Jason Marks Talent, The Osbrink Agency, and NTA Talent Agency. Despite working on numerous commercial and voice-over gigs, Cardoni's IMDb credits are somewhat minute. Technically, Ian Cardoni made his feature debut in the Adam Sandler-led ensemble comedy Grown Ups, where Cardoni played an uncredited extra during the film's water park sequence. Three years later, Cardoni would secure a role as a barista in Larry David's Apple-satire Clear History. Finally, one of the funniest credits in Ian Cardoni's resume is as a Jack Sparrow impersonator in WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 37.

Rick has undergone quite a character evolution in the first six seasons of Rick and Morty. When we first met him, Rick was a perpetually drunk and abhorrently selfish scientist whose experiments have resulted in the collapse of entire dimensions. However, underneath that cold and aloof exterior is a grieving and jaded man who harbors deep and meaningful love for his family. That love has led Rick to scour the multiverse for an alternate Rick who killed his family, hoping to exact vengeance after all these years.

Who is Playing Morty Smith in 'Rick and Morty' Season 7?

Image via Adult Swim

Rick's precocious and neurotic grandson Morty Smith also has a new voice in actor Harry Belden. A native of Chicago, Illinois, Belden's love for portraying different characters like superheroes began at a very young age, leading to his pursuit of acting as a profession. Belden's acting roots are firmly planted in live-action television, appearing in a number of hit shows like Proven Innocent and Chicago Med. Rick and Morty Season 7 also isn't the first time that Harry Belden has collaborated with Adult Swim, as he also appeared on the channel's acclaimed mockumentary series Joe Pera Talks to You. Lastly, Harry Belden made his feature debut in the holiday-themed Disney Channel original film, Christmas Again.

Much like his grandfather, Morty has undergone an incredible non-puberty-related transformation in his time on the show. In Rick and Morty Season 1, Morty is the complete and total polar opposite of Rick in every single way. Where his grandfather is confident and adventurous, Morty is shy and cautious. However, the more wacky and crazy adventures that he embarks on with Rick, the more self-confidence that Morty gains, eventually becoming just as confident as Rick while also being far more responsible than his elder. While Morty certainly appreciates Rick's willingness to be close with his family, he's also likely quite concerned about his quest for vengeance.

Who is Playing Mr. Poopybutthole in 'Rick and Morty' Season 7?

Image via Adult Swim

Rick and Morty aren't the only characters getting new voices for Season 7. The fan-favorite supporting character Mr. Poopybutthole will also be getting a new voice with veteran voiceover artist Jon Allen. Despite playing a much more minor character than either Rick or Morty, Allen potentially has more voice acting experience than both Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden combined, especially when it comes to anime and video games. Beginning with a minor appearance in Dragon Ball Z, other notable works within Allen's resume include JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Sword Art Online, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie, and more.

Mr. Poopybutthole was first introduced to the franchise in Season 2, Episode 4 of Rick and Morty. Titled "Total Rickall," the beloved episode sees Rick, Morty, Jerry (Chris Parnell), Summer (Spencer Grammer), and Beth (Sarah Chalke) defend their home from an infestation of parasites that take the form of lovable characters they think they've known forever. One of these suspects is Mr. Poopybutthole - a friendly miniature man who is beloved by all the members of the Smith family. Later in the episode, Rick and Morty figure out that the parasites are only capable of fabricating happy memories, which allows them to weed out the impostors in their home. The threat seemingly concluded, Beth realizes she has no negative memories of Poopybutthole and shoots him. However, it turns out that Mr. Poopybutthole just happens to be a real person that the Smiths coincidentally didn't have any negative experiences with. Thankfully, the fan-favorite survives the encounter and has repeatedly made guest appearances throughout the series.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Adult Swim starting October 29th, 2023.