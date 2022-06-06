Fans of the Delia Owens book Where the Crawdads Sing are being treated with a film adaptation of the 2018 novel. And now, at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards, we got a new clip from the film! Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor John Smith, the clip shows Kya (Edgar-Jones) and Tate Walker (Smith) talking to each other when Kya asks if she's his girlfriend before the two run into the water to kiss each other.

But not everything is as it seems in Kya's world. Growing up in the marsh and raising herself, those around her don't particularly trust her, despite not knowing her. Though she's trying to find her own way and her own love, she's still subjected to the hash gaze and criticism of those around her and her life turns upside down. Directed by Olivia Newman and adapted into a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, the film's cast also includes Harris Dickinson, Garrett Dillahunt, and David Strathairn.

The synopsis for the film is as follows: "A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with." And for the novel description, it goes on to describe two timelines that eventually converge into one where we see both sides of Kya's story come together.

In the clip though, we see her budding relationship with Tate Walker where the two start to admit their feelings for one another. From the description of the novel, this seems to be the part of Kya's life when she lives in the marsh, prior to things turning against her in the second part of her life. According to the breakdown of the book, the second aspect of Kya's story is the investigation into the murder of Chase Andrews (Dickinson).

The clip was simple and sweet despite the fact that we know this story isn't going to be a happy one to explore. The novel gained popularity after it was selected for Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club and spent a good deal of time on The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2019 list. So the film adaptation isn't surprising, and given the cast and having Edgar-Jones bring Kya to life, this is going to be a movie you won't want to miss. And come on, this new scene is enough to get any fan of Where the Crawdads Sing excited! Check it out below: