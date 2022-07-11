Continue to make way for Daisy Edgar-Jones! Soon after breaking out via the Hulu series, Normal People, Edgar-Jones is about to celebrate the release of yet another highly anticipated book-to-screen adaptation. She headlines the big screen rendition of author Delia Owen’s Where the Crawdads Sing, the top-selling book of 2019 and 2020.

Edgar-Jones leads as Kya, a girl who raises herself out in the marshlands of North Carolina after her entire family leaves her. Quick to judge what they don’t know, the local community dubs her the “marsh girl” and immediately blames Kya when the local golden boy, Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), turns up dead.

With the Olivia Newman-directed adaptation hitting theaters nationwide on July 15th, I got the chance to talk to Edgar-Jones and co-star Taylor John Smith about their experience bringing the source material to screen. Edgar-Jones began by highlighting the similarities between how she prepared to play Normal People’s Marianne and her approach to playing Kya in Where the Crawdads Sing:

“I think the main thing [is] knowing it’s never gonna be exactly how you imagined it. It’s always gonna be different to the book and accepting that and enjoying that difference and allowing yourself to sort of create another angle into a character for an audience. I think I kind of did the same thing of lifting passages from the book that I loved and putting it by my script, which I did for Marianne as well, and getting the accent right and things like that, but yeah, I think it was enjoying stepping into a filmmaker’s version of the story and enjoying the collaborative aspect of it.”

A considerable amount of Where the Crawdads Sing rests on Edgar-Jones’ shoulders, but key to Kya’s growth and experience throughout the film are her relationships with the limited locals she interacts with — and whether or not they embrace her without unwarranted judgment. One of the most important of the bunch is Smith’s Tate. As a young boy, Tate is one of few who reaches out to Kya, a connection that continues to grow as they get older.

Given the importance of that on-screen connection, I asked Edgar-Jones and Smith for something they really appreciated about each other as scene partners. Edgar-Jones jumped in first:

“I always think you’re only as good as the actor in the scene with you, and I feel like with this, I felt so lucky every day going to play those scenes with Taylor because he has such a sort of deepness to him and nuance in his performance that he brought to Tate which really allowed me to kind of find a different avenue into that relationship than I had sort of initially thought about. Especially because there was times when we had to be really vulnerable, knowing that the person behind the camera is really kind and giving you so much off camera too, you know, and feeding your performance. Ultimately my performance is only down to what he was giving me on the other side of the camera.”

The pressure was on after that answer, but Smith had no problem matching Edgar-Jones' sky-high praise of his work by highlighting how she went above and beyond for this role:

“To see her absolute kindness, and I was really impressed by your dedication. Obviously she’s had to learn so many different things for this film and she’s insanely talented, but I’d never seen work ethic like this before. For the month and a half leading up to our starting of filming she was doing dialect lessons, she was going on nature walks, getting comfortable with her feet being absolutely destroyed because she’s not wearing shoes, doing movement coaches, and learning how to ride boats and fish and just be in that world. And then getting to see her on the first day of set, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is why she is as good as she is.’ It’s because of all the hard work she puts in. I was very impressed by you.”

