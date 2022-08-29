Earlier this summer, the coming-of-age murder mystery Where the Crawdads Sing captivated audiences. Now, it's coming home with over seventeen minutes of deleted and extended scenes and other bonus features. Where the Crawdads Sing will be available for purchase on Digital starting on September 6 and on Blu-ray and DVD on September 13.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the best-selling 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens. The film follows the story of Kya, a woman who was abandoned while a young child and was forced to raise herself while surviving on her own in the wild marshlands of North Carolina. However, her solitary life gets interrupted when she begins to grow close to two young men from a nearby town. Kya then finds herself as the prime suspect in the murder of one of them. The impending trial threatens to reveal secrets that otherwise would’ve stayed buried in the marsh. Where the Crawdads Sing was directed by Olivia Newman and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John-Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn.

Every fan of the film will find something to enjoy in the bonus features. There are fourteen deleted and extended scenes to watch that include never-before-seen footage. There is also a collection of features that explore everything from the process of adapting the novel to the big screen to all the hard work done by the many talented women in the production. Lastly, there is a lyric video for the original song written for the film by Taylor Swift, “Carolina”.

Image via Sony Pictures

Check out the full list of bonus material below:

Adapting a Phenomenon: Explore the journey of bringing the best-selling novel to life as told by the cast and filmmakers of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Creating the World: When a book is as beloved as Where The Crawdads Sing, the details of the world are everything. Hear firsthand from the designers and artists that translated those images to the screen.

Women in Focus: From its captivating central character, Kya, crafted by author Delia Owens to the incredible team of women at the helm of the film adaptation, this piece is a testament to the strength, determination and resilience of women both onscreen and behind the scenes.

14 Deleted & Extended Scenes: See more of the marsh, mystery and magic in this collection of deleted and extended scenes.

Lyric Video: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift

Where the Crawdads Sing is available on September 6 for Digital purchase and September 13 for Blu-ray and DVD. Read the film’s synopsis and watch the trailer below: