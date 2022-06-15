Ahead of its premiere on July 15, Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes look into Where the Crawdads Sing, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ novel of the same name. The short, one minute clip shows producer Reese Witherspoon and star Daisy Edgar Jones team up to explain translating the book’s escapism onto the big screen.

Originally published in 2018, the best-selling book Where the Crawdads Sing has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is set to produce the film based on Lucy Alibar’s adapted book to film script with Olivia Newman to direct. The clip shows snippets of the notorious marsh familiar to fans of the novel and mid 1900s fashion over interviews with Witherspoon and Jones. Jones plays main character Kya Clark, a girl who grows up in the North Carolina marsh and gets tied to the murder of the town’s most likable man. Taylor John Smith is set to play the small town lover boy named Tate Walker and Harris Dickinson the all-American quarterback called Chase Andrews.

Taylor Swift is also making an appearance in the film, though only her voice will be heard in the adaptation. So inspired by the story, Swift offered to create an original song to soundtrack the film, announcing the news on Instagram on March 22 and sharing the trailer. The song titled ‘Carolina’ will feature in the movie. The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist captioned the announcement

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

In the clip released by Sony Pictures, Academy Award-winning actress and now producer, Witherspoon reflects on the inspiration for adapting the novel for the cinema, explaining,

“I loved the book Where the Crawdads Sing, and I wanted to turn it into a movie. The same feelings that you get when you read the book, you’re going to have when you go see the film. There’s not a person on earth who hasn’t felt like an outsider. But, the story is about finding a way to just save yourself."

Jones, too, comments on the making of the film and her portrayal as the main character, saying, “Kya’s love of nature is captured so beautifully and it’s so wonderful to see the marsh come to life. I fell deeply in love with the world and the character. She’s so resilient and strong. I really wanted to spend some time embodying her.”

Fans of the novel eagerly await the movie’s Summer release and, as Witherspoon states, “It’s a wonderful thing to read and enjoy a book, but to make a world come alive, that’s magic.” Check out the behind-the-scenes clip and Swift's announcement below: