After a long wait, we finally have a trailer for Sony’s upcoming film Where The Crawdads Sing. Set to hit screens everywhere on July 24, the movie pulls its story from the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens. But wait! There’s more. The hot off the press first look features an original song by none other than Taylor Swift, adding just another name to the major feature, which is backed by Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine productions along with 3000 Pictures.

Where The Crawdads Sing was adapted by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman. The film, which takes place in the deep, forested marsh lands of North Carolina between 1952 and 1969, follows the story of a young woman named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones), whose life takes a turn for the worse when she’s named the number one suspect in the murder of her ex-love interest. Starring alongside Edgar-Jones is a call sheet consisting of Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn.

Opening on a courtroom scene in the fictional town of Barkley Cove, the trailer shows the dark and intriguing tale surrounding “the marsh girl.” Viewers are taken through Kya’s early life, a time when she was happy with her mother before she’s left behind. With no other parent, Kya must fend for herself, selling mussels to keep herself afloat. Moving towards her teenage years, Kya is quiet and reserved, but her mystery draws the attention of two young men. When one of those young men turns up dead at the bottom of a fire tower, we see Kya being tracked down by the authorities and ultimately arrested. With the odds stacked against her and a town doubting her innocence, Kya will need to call on her inner strength in order to survive.

If the trailer is any indication, fans of the novel will not be disappointed. It looks like the film will follow the original story closely and deliver the same twists and turns that made the book such a hit in the first place. A BAFTA and Golden Globe Award nominated actress, Edgar-Jones will absolutely bring the heat as the outcast girl from the marshes. Mixed with the writing of Alibar and the eye of Newman, Where The Crawdads Sing is bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats when it sails into theaters on July 22. Check out the film’s trailer below to get a taste of the excellent acting, engaging storyline, and original song by Taylor Swift:

