Sony released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, the movie tells the story of a young girl who grows alone in a North Carolina marsh in the 1960s, learning how to fend for herself and deal with the townfolk's prejudice.

The trailer presents us with Catherine "Kya" Clarke (Edgar-Jones), also known by the inhabitants of Barkley Cove as “The Marsh Girl”. Kya grew up alone in the marshes near town after being abandoned by her family, and since she was very young, she learned how to grow up plants, fish, and take sustenance from nature. But, of course, that turned her into a pariah in Barkley Cove, as people cannot accept someone who has such a unique lifestyle. When the trailer starts, we see Kya being paraded into town in the back of a police car. The girl was arrested for the murder of local star and football player Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson). Chase was murdered in the woods, and the police found evidence linking him to Kya.

As the trailer underlines, the film adaptation will follow the same structure as the book by focusing simultaneously on Kya’s trial and her past, showing when the girl got involved with Chase, why she decided to isolate herself in the marsh, and how she grew up to be a fierce and independent woman. So, there’s something for everybody in Where the Crawdads Sing, from romance to court drama, wrapped in a beautiful story of standing for the right to be yourself despite the world’s judgment.

The new trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing also highlights the upcoming adaptation’s soundtrack. Just as in the first trailer for the film adaptation, the new one plays “Carolina” in the background, an original song written and performed by Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift. Swift is a fan of Owen’s original novel and took up the task of developing an original track that could capture the “haunting and ethereal” atmosphere of the story, as she revealed on Instagram.

Where the Crawdads Sing is directed by Olivia Newman (First Match) from an adapted screenplay by Lucy Alibar (Troop Zero). The film also stars Taylor John Smith, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., and David Strathairn. Where the Crawdads Sing is backed by Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine productions along with 3000 Pictures.

Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 22. Check out the new trailer below.

