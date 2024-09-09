It's all too easy to picture childhood as a binary experience, being either a Stephen King hellscape or a Norman Rockwell nostalgia trip. There's an adage that you'll never feel something as strongly as you did when you were 14, and that ethos permeates throughout most artistic interpretations of youth. It's not inaccurate to claim all emotions are so much more intense when you're young, but to paint them as anywhere in the range of clear or concise is absurd. Rare is a film that captures the matter and anti-matter clashing of impulses raging in a child on the cusp of maturity, but Where the Wild Things Are is one of those rarities. Spike Jonze's adaptation of the Maurice Sendak book was politely appreciated when it came out, but has aged into one of the best films about the nature of childhood in recent memory.

What Is 'Where the Wild Things Are' About?

Max (Max Records) is a rambunctious and wily kid who just wants to enjoy the prime of his youth. His heart is set on constantly running around and carousing, dogpiling onto his own dog and getting into fun snowball fights with his older sister's friends. You can't really blame him for preferring that, since he spends his days at school listening to a teacher drone on about all the possible ways that the planet will be endangered in Max's adult years: earthquakes, meteors, tsunamis, you name it. Despite his warm relationship with his mom (Catherine Keener), he still can't help but lose his cool when she tries to get him to act more mature around her date (Mark Ruffalo), which leads to him screaming at her and running away from home. As he darts through the woods, he finds a boat that leads him to a faraway land inhabited by wild things, large creatures that live to destroy and roughhouse among each other day in and day out. With Max lying to them about his past exploits and alleged ability to blow people's heads up, they anoint him their new king, which he ravenously dives into, leading them on a series of adventures that will expose everyone to all their highest hopes and deepest insecurities.

If there's one reason why somebody should be enticed to see this film, it's just to see the Wild Things in action. Brought to life via a combination of Jim Henson Creature Shop animatronic suits and CGI faces, each Wild Thing has been meticulously designed to be ripped right from Sendak's original illustrations. They all have their own unique texture, ranging from a feathery bird to a furry goat to monsters straight out of Grimm's fairy tales, with the suits reacting to the natural environment with soft tactility. Best yet, all the Things feel like their own characters, each with their own personality that reflects or comments on Max's real world dilemmas. This includes the anxiously codependent Carol (James Gandolfini), the put-upon Alexander (Paul Dano), the pessimist jokester Judith (Catherine O'Hara), the dutiful Ira (Forest Whitaker), the nurturing KW (Lauren Ambrose), and the laid-back Douglas (Chris Cooper), forming an uproarious family of well-intentioned ne'er-do-wells. All the actors are perfectly cast, with each one being so comfortably tailored to their respective persona that you'll start to wonder if you can see the actor's actual facial features somewhere in their delicately sculpted faces. That personability makes it that much easier to imprint on them, which is key, since the bulk of the film's emotional meat is built on seeing them as deeply human creatures.

'Where the Wild Things Are' Explores the Anxieties of Growing Up

The original source material was barely 50 pages long (with full-page pictures), and so Spike Jonze had to find a way to stretch the story out and add a greater level of detail to justify a feature-length runtime. He did so by tying each Wild Thing's set of emotional problems to Max's behavior and how he learns to perceive himself as a young man. In getting to know each of the Things on a personal level and trying to act as their king, he's being pulled both backwards and forwards in his development as a boy. His drive to be wild and checked only leads to him realizing all the ways that he can become a more mature person. While he initially is only interested in getting the Things to play in all the games he wants to play in the real world, indulging in supersized versions of the snowball fights and fort-building he adored so much, he becomes more invested in the very real mental health struggles and dysfunctional relationship dynamics that everyone has. He empathizes with Alexander's position as the smallest kid no one listens to, he stands up to Judith's petulant outbursts, he receives soft parenting from KW that he wishes he got from his mom. Without the film ever stooping to proselytizing or grandstanding, you see how Max is internalizing what each Thing comes to him for or pushes back against him about, and it comes together to him gaining a self-awareness he didn't have before.

James Gandolfini's Carol Has the Biggest Impact on Max

This is best exemplified in his evolving relationship with Carol, the Thing he spends the most time with. James Gandolfini was an actor people loved for his ability to be authentically menacing, but his real sweet spot was bringing awareness to the delicate insecurity hiding under the surface of all that strength, and Carol is one of his finest examples of that. Carol fulfills every fantasy that Max strives for: he desires to always make his own decisions, is headstrong and considerate of others, and throws himself into every moment with energetic hunger. Max feels like adults in his real life acted like he was a bad person, which led him to question his own self-image, but bonding with Carol validated all his prior behavior.

But the more Max knows Carol, the more he sees the ugly side of him: his neediness and his tendency to push others away from him, his impulse to run away from responsibility, his deep fear and lack of trust when things around him change. Max looks up to Carol (and, by extension, all the Things) for how he seemed like his fantasy life could come true, only for him to realize that even Carol has all the crushing fears and worries that Max wants to deny himself. It's that constant burying of the line between childish desire and adult anxiety and how often the two are intertwined that makes Where the Wild Things Are such a stunning portrait of the turmoil of being on the precipice of maturity.

Spike Jonze Perfectly Crafts the Chaos of Childhood

Jonze's filmmaking choices reflect that murky phantom zone that Max's psyche resides in, wanting to fly on heedless hedonism yet anchored by an expansive and callous world. The camera almost never stops moving, darting and sprinting around, barely able to properly frame any of the over-sized Things, matching Max's diminished perspective. Occasionally, it will pull far back, framing everyone as modest-sized creatures traversing a harsh and deserted world, as if David Lean were adapting a Roald Dahl tale. Everything feels fun and freewheeling, until suddenly it isn't and everybody is left alone to sit in a wide open space, stuck with the thoughts they can't hide from. When you spend most of your life sprinting away from what you must confront, having to suddenly stop and face it can make that blazing sun seem an awful lot hotter and those inner voices seem much louder. The only thing keeping it all from drifting into true despair is Karen O's ebullient score, which sprinkles the right amount of pixie dust on this heartrending rendition of the conundrum of when Peter Pan must grow up.

Where the Wild Things Are is not a film about enjoying childhood, but about processing it and moving through it as a moment in time. Not callous enough to fall for the Disneyfied "never lose your inner child" trope and not juvenile enough to think youthfulness is an excuse for inanity, it instead embraces childhood as a chaotic moment where every day can feel like a new battle for your identity. It also respects young kids enough to acknowledge that even if they love being wild and "out of control," they have the emotional intelligence to grow if they are surrounded by people who respect them and listen to them. It makes a kind of sense that people didn't know what to make of this film when it first came out, as it tried to speak to the ever-evolving flux of existence that is children growing up, rather than putting them in the box of permanent adolescence. Watching this movie feels like returning to an idyllic summer away from home that changed everything.

