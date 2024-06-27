The Big Picture Where The Wind Blows will star Michelle Hurd C. Thomas Howell, Trevor Donovan and Ashley Elaine.

The novel's author, Caroline Fyffe, co-writes the script with Mike Maden and John Schimke, who also directs.

Filming is set to begin this summer in Montana.

Hollywood has set its eyes on yet another novel to adapt. This time, production companies AE Productions, Inc. and Nova Vento Entertainment snagged the rights to adapt Where The Wind Blows, a best-selling novel by author Caroline Fyffe. The cast will be led by Michelle Hurd (Star Trek: Picard) and C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team) and an expected release window is yet to be announced.

Hurd is a prolific actor who's starred in several high-profile titles such as Netflix's hit movie Inheritance, last year's hit romcom Anyone But You and TV shows like Blindspot and Daredevil. Aside from starring in SEAL Team, Howell has been in the cast of other shows like The Walking Dead, Criminal Minds, Bosch and Animal Kingdom. Recently, he's starred in short-lived Netflix series Obliterated and movies like Old Dads and Because We're Family.

Howell and Hurd join previously announced Trevor Donovan (The CW's 90210) and Ashley Elaine (Mayberry Man: The Series). In the story, a cowboy and a drifter (Donovan) who believes he's done with romantic relationships meets a woman who turns his world upside down. Over the course of three days, the couple will experience all new kinds of emotions and discover that there are many ways to fall in love.

'Where The Wind Blows' Is In Very Good Hands

Fans of the popular novel will be happy to know that Where The Wind Blows is being adapted for the screen by the author herself. Fyffe co-writes the script with Mike Maden (Continuum) and John Schimke (Games Gone Wrong). Aside from penning the screenplay, Schimke also is attached to direct the adaptation. Filming of Where The Wind Blows will kick off this Summer in Montana.

Best-selling romance novels are a pretty safe bet for production companies. Not only because audiences never tire of love stories, but also because these types of novels tend to have huge fanbases that always show up to support their favorite stories. In recent years, a lot of romantic adaptations have become a part of pop culture, from titles like Pride and Prejudice to more recent adaptations such as Red, White and Royal Blue, The Kissing Booth, Me Before You, The Notebook and many, many others.

Where The Wind Blows is yet to get further details revealed, including additional cast members and expected release window. Stick with Collider to find out more information about the novel adaptation as soon as it is announced.