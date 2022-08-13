The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs.

The Pixar Ball appeared in almost every early Pixar film from 1995's Toy Story to 2009's Up, but the scavenger hunt doesn't end there. The famous bouncy ball can be found in most films from the 2010s when the filmmakers decided to start getting creative with its appearance.

'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Pixar kicked off the new decade with a threequel to its most classic film: Toy Story. Toy Story 3 premiered in June 2010 and not only featured the Luxo ball in ball form but in another creative way.

The toy ball can be spotted in the sandbox at Sunnyside Daycare. Similarly to how it was featured in Up as one of Russell's Wilderness Explorer badges, the ball's likeness can be spotted as one of the colorful tiles that line the outside of the daycare.

'Brave' (2012)

While 2011's Cars 2 - much like the original Cars - did not feature the Luxo ball, the sequel did include a spotting of the Luxo lamp from Luxo Jr. The Easter egg hunt for the famous yellow ball didn't start up again until 2012 with the release of Brave.

When Merida visits the Witch in her cottage, not only can you find Sully carved onto a piece of wood, but the Pixar Ball sits as another wood carving among the WItch's works.

'Monsters University' (2013)

The long-awaited prequel to 2001's Monsters, Inc. was released in 2013 and was another example of the Luxo ball not showing up on screen in physical form.

In Monsters University when the monsters begin the Scare Games, the ball appears as graffiti on a wall among other drawings of toys and big, red letters that read "Scare Games" while Claire Wheeler and Brock Pearson are introduced.

'Inside Out' (2015)

After appearing in both televised Toy Story specials - 2013's Toy Story of TERROR! and 2014's Toy Story That Time Forgot - the Pixar Ball bounced its way to Pixar's next theatrical release, 2015's Inside Out.

During a flashback of Riley and her cotton candy-scented imaginary friend Bing Bong playing tag, the ball can be spotted on the floor among little Riley's mess of toys.

'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

2015 was the year that Pixar started banging out two films a year, the first being Inside Out in June and the next being The Good Dinosaur in November. And while The Good Dinosaur may not have been the studio's biggest hit, it did feature all the usual Easter eggs.

When Arlo and Spot are frolicking around after evidently getting high off fallen fruit, the two start hallucinating some strange things, including a Luxo ball flying past them.

'Finding Dory' (2016)

When the over-10-years-in-the-making sequel to Finding Nemo came out in 2016, the film starring Ellen Degeneres came with one of the hardest-to-find Pixar Ball Easter eggs to date.

After how easy the ball was to find in previous films, Finding Dory sent viewers on a whirlwind when it was finally spotted. Rather than being in its bouncy, yellow form, the ball's likeness appeared on the truck's steering wheel, with a darker circle in the middle representing the blue stripe and a star in the center.

'Cars 3' (2017)

After the Pixar Ball was missing from the first two Cars films, it finally made its debut with Lightning and Mater in 2017's Cars 3, and in a very Cars way.

The Luxo ball appears as a demolition derby racer named Bill in the film. The car is painted the ball's signature colors, plus has a ball on his hood, his wheels painted to look like the ball, and the number 86 painted on his side to represent the year of the ball's debut in the short Luxo Jr.

'Coco' (2017)

Later in 2017 when Coco made its way to theaters, it was riddled with Easter eggs and unexpected cameos from other Pixar characters.

Not only can you find Nemo, The Incredibles and Sid from Toy Story scattered throughout the film, but the Luxo ball comes in the form of a Mexican wrestling mask colored yellow with blue eyes and a red star on the forehead.

'Incredibles 2' (2018)

For those who have watched The Incredibles - specifically its alternate opening and short Jack-Jack Attack - you'll know that the Pixar Ball was seemingly passed down from Parr child to Parr child, ending with Jack-Jack.

Come Incredibles 2,which premiered in theaters 14 years after the original, rather than the ball being among Jack-Jack's toys, it can now be seen a bit more hidden as part of the design on the youngest Parr's crib.

'Toy Story 4' (2019)

Toy Story 4 was not only the much-anticipated fourth film in the Toy Story saga, but the final film of the 2010 decade for Pixar. And while the movie was chock-full of Easter eggs, the Pixar Ball appeared somewhere unexpected.

Not only can the ball be found in the antique shop among several other Pixar movie Easter eggs, but it can also be seen on some toy rockets on the wall of carnival prizes that Buzz finds himself accidentally strapped to.

