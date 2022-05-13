Heartstopper is Netflix’s new viral sensation, based on the comics of the same name by Alice Osman. Following a teen gay boy named Charlie Spring, and his relationship with rugby player Nick Nelson at Truham Grammar School for Boys, Heartstopper is a story about queer joy and authenticism. It is no surprise that fans worldwide have been running to social media to post their opinions on the series, generating quite a buzz. One important thing about the show was casting, as Osman wanted to make sure every character was cast accurately and inclusively—she wanted the characters she created to come to life. Luckily for her, the casting team found the perfect batch of actors; The fans were also ecstatic.

Now that first season has been released on Netflix, fans are obsessing over the perfect cast assembled by the show's producers—and the cast is letting everyone know just how joy-filled they are together on social media!

Joe Locke (Charlie Spring)

Joe Locke plays Charlie Spring, the main character, in Netflix’s heartstopper. A shy, introverted, sweet, and kind soul, Charlie Spring finds himself falling for Nick Nelson after sitting next to him in Form (a British “homeroom” period). Joe Locke is relatively new to acting, with Heartstopper being his first major professional credit. Nevertheless, it surely does not seem that way—Locke is a natural on camera.

On social media, fans will find him reposting Heartstopper ads, edits, and more—especially on his Instagram story! His Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok handles are all @joelocke03.

Kit Connor (Nick Nelson)

Kit Connor, a fan-favorite from the Heartstopper series, plays Nick Nelson, the caring, sweet, and somewhat-sexually-confused rugby player that dives into a relationship with Charlie Spring. Nick Nelson has a dramatic story arc, having to deal with homophobic friends and discovering his own sexuality while trying to be with the boy of his dreams. Connor is not at all new to the acting world, having played a younger Elton John in the Oscar-nominated film Rocketman starring Taron Egerton. His talent is undeniable, as he brings the character from the comics to the screen in such a wonderful way—and fans are taking notice.

Connor has almost two million followers on Instagram! He has recently been posting many of the photo shoots he has been a part of, and the many interviews he’s done since the release of Heartstopper. If fans look hard enough, they’ll see Locke commenting on his posts—who doesn’t love a cast that shares the love? Connor's Instagram is @kit.connor and his Twitter is @Kit_Connor.

Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent)

Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent, Tara and Darcy’s friend who has recently transitioned. Throughout the course of the Heartstopper series, it’s revealed that Elle has a bit of a crush on her best friend Tao, and the two’s relationship is explored in-depth. Finney is also relatively new to the acting scene, having mostly done theatre in the past.

She has gone viral on her TikTok in the past for her important and much-needed videos about her experiences as a black, trans woman in England. On her social media, fans can see Finney post pictures from photo shoots, cast pictures, and more. Her Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are all @Yazdemand.

William Gao (Tao Xu)

Willam Gao plays the loyal, dorky, and strong-willed Tao Xu in Netflix’s Heartstopper. One of the Charlie’s best friends, Tao looks out for Charlie and stands up for him when Charlie is too nervous to do so himself—truly selfless. However, as Charlie and Nick’s relationship evolves and Tao feels himself slipping away, how will he react? And how does Elle make him feel?

Fans can find Gao posting artsy pictures with retro effects, videos of experimental theatre projects, and pictures of him with his castmates, his friends, and his family. His Instagram is @will.gao_ and his TikTok is @hardynugget.

Corinna Brown (Tara Jones)

Corinna Brown is Tara Jones, Elle’s friend and Darcy’s girlfriend, in Heartstopper. Tara welcomes Elle to her friend group and navigates the social environment after coming out as a lesbian with her girlfriend Darcy at Higgs Girls School. Also a part of Charlie’s friend group because of Elle, they often hang out together.

On social media, Brown will post pictures of the cast and even recent graduation, having graduated in 2020 from East 15 Acting School! On TikTok, she posts a ton of videos! Her Instagram and Twitter are @itzz_cori, while her TikTok is @notcorinnabrown123.

Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olssen)

Kizzy Edgell plays Darcy, Tara’s partner, in Heartstopper. A bit rambunctious, loving, and daring, Darcy is forced to navigate the social environment with her girlfriend Tara. Darcy also provides many funny moments in the show, and becomes close with Nick and Charlie.

On social media, Edgell posts pictures of the Heartstopper cast, their travels, their friends, and interviews they’ve done since the release of the show. Their Instagram is @51212.87287, their Twitter is @kizzy_edgell, and their TikTok is @kizzyedgell.

Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope)

Sebastian Croft plays the villain in this series, Ben Hope, who uses Charlie for his own self-hating pleasure. However, in real life, Croft is nothing like his character. In fact, he is one of the most outgoing on social media, posting many times a day to show his love for the Heartstopper project, cast, and crew.

It is remarkably clear how dedicated of an actor and friend he is through his social media. Recent posts include a photoshoot and appearing at the BAFTAs! His Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok handles are @Sebastiancroft.

Jenny Walser (Victoria "Tori" Spring)

Jenny Walser plays Charlie’s sister, Tori in the Heartstopper series. A moreso featured character, Tori seems to appear at the best of times (usually scaring Charlie with her unnerving stare and sipping of whatever she may be drinking). Nevertheless, Tori presents herself to be a wonderful and supportive sister who, even though it may not seem like it, is always looking out for her brother.

On social media, Walser posted some behind-the-scenes content in addition to some small excursion photos! Her Instagram is @jennycwalser and her Twitter is @JennyWalserxx.

Tobie Donovan (Isaac)

Tobie Donovan plays Isaac, a new character in place of Aled (who was present in the comics), in Hearstopper. Isaac is a minor character in the first season, but he is expected to blossom in (hopefully) future seasons. He is quite hilarious as a character, offering humorous tidbits when he can!

On social media, Donovan posts tons of behind-the-scenes content. His Instagram and Twitter is @tobiedonovan_, and his TikTok is @TobieDonovan.

Rhea Norwood (Imogen)

Rhead Norwood is Imogen, an entirely new character added to enhance the dynamics in Nick’s coming-out story in Heartstopper. She has a bit of a crush on him, and that may complicate things between Nick and Charlie.

On social media, Norwood posts about her acting life and everything in-between. Her Instagram and Twitter are @rheanorwood and her TikTok is @rhea.norwood.

