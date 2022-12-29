The hours are passing by, Chinese food containers have been devoured and you're ready to whack out the bubbly, but what to watch to ring in the new year? No matter who you're celebrating with - some Top 40 connoisseurs, country music fans, friends of cultured taste, or the kiddos - television and streaming services have got something for you to celebrate the start of 2023 with.

Whether you want to celebrate the new year Miley Cyrus-style, by watching Anderson Cooper throw back shots on live TV, or continue your yearly tradition of watching the ball drop in Times Square, there are plenty of television specials airing on the final of 2022 to keep you company as you ring in 2023.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest'

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve made its television debut in 1971, hosted by television personality Dick Clark. The notable host took to Times Square every New Year's Eve to celebrate with musical guests and the ball dropping over the city until his death in 2012 put hosting extraordinaire Ryan Seacrest in the leading role.

This year's special will air live on ABC starting at 8pm EST and feature performances by Duran Duran, New Edition, J-Hope and breakout artist Jax, while Youtuber-turned-actorLiza Koshy and country singer Jesse James Decker serve as co-hosts to Seacrest as they introduce other notable performers from around the world.

'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to hosting New Year's specials, from the launch of Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC in 2021 all the way back to the singer's beloved Disney days during the 2006 New Year's special New Year Sing-A-Long Bowl-A-Thon on Disney Channel.

To ring in 2023, NBC renewed Miley's party for another celebration which will feature performances by Fletcher, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia, while comedy group Please Don't Destroy, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, and Cyrus' megastar godmother Dolly Parton will all make appearances.

'Nashville’s Big Bash'

It wouldn't be a holiday without Nashville, Tennessee joining in on the festivities, and this year on CBS, New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will air from 8pm-1:30am EST, hosted by Elle King and Jimmie Allen and headlined by Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band and Brooks & Dunn.

The five-hour special will also feature performances by a slew of names in country music, including Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan and several others as it airs live on CBS and streams live on Paramount+.

'New Year's Eve Live'

CNN may not be the typical channel you turn to for holiday celebrations, but when it comes to New Year's Eve, it's one of the best places to be. New Year's Eve Live has been airing on CNN for over two decades, hosted by broadcaster Anderson Cooper and his best friend Andy Cohen in New York City.

This year, come for appearances by Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, John Stamos, Ava Max and more, but stay for Cooper and Cohen's hilarious hosting moments, who memorably drink alcohol live on air and give viewers a glimpse into the tipsy lives of the two friends.

'A Toast To 2022!'

NBC will kick off the new year with A Toast to 2022! starting at 8pm EST, hosted by TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager. The special will feature appearances by fellow New Year's host Miley Cyrus, along with Dolly Parton, George Lopez, Martha Stewart, Kenan Thompson and more.

The show will follow Kotb and Bush-Hager as they look back on the biggest moments of 2022 with interviews with notable stars of the year, including Christie Brinkley, Lester Holt, Carson Kressley, Mario Lopez, Johnny Weir and several others during the two-hour special.

'Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!'

If you're looking to keep the kiddos entertained while you prepare for the party, Apple TV+ has you covered. After obtaining the classic Peanuts holiday specials to stream exclusively on the streaming service in 2021, Apple TV+ is the only place to catch Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!

This special originally aired on New Year's Day in 1986 on CBS and follows the gang as they prepare for their New Year's celebrations while Charlie Brown spends the holiday dreading his upcoming book report on War and Peaceinstead of celebrating with his friends.

'2022 Back That Year Up With Kevin Hart And Kenan Thompson'

While you wait for the live specials to begin, Peacock has already premiered an end-of-year special that recaps 2022 with some comedy. Hosted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, 2022 Back That Year Up is an hour-long Peacock Original by the two comedians.

Thompson and Hart sit sports commentator-style as they look back at the year's biggest moments around the world in pop culture, social media, politics and sports with comedic eyes and unfiltered opinions, featuring special guests Nick Canonn, Quinta Brunson, Rob Gronkowski, Terry Crews and more.

'Skylanders Academy New Year’s Eve Countdown'

For the little ones not old enough to stay up until midnight or simply can't keep their eyes open that much longer, Netflix offers a New Year's countdown just for the kids each year on the streaming service.

While many of Netflix's countdowns have come and gone over the years, you can still find Skylanders Academy New Year’s Eve Countdown, a one-minute-long special following the Skylanders cast at a New Year's Eve party and allow the kids watching at home to count down to the new year with them.

'New Year's Eve Fireworks Around The World'

If you're sticking to streaming services this year and are looking for some festive fireworks to ring in the new year with, online streaming network NBC News Now offers a worldwide firework show that showcases the dazzling New Year's Eve festivities happening around the world.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Around The World airs online at 9pm EST and features firework displays from America to Australia to China and beyond as each place says goodbye to 2022 and welcomes 2023 with bright, colorful lights in the sky.

'United In Song 2022'

United in Song 2022: Ringing in The New Year Together is an all-new special set to air on PBS starting at 8pm EST on New Year's Eve and celebrate the power of song and the diversity of music, from rock to Broadway to country to folk.

Popstar Jason Derulo, Encanto star Carolina Gaitán,Hamilton alum Mandy Gonzalez,country singer Brett Young, Natalie Grant and several others will take the stage with the American Pops Orchestra to come together in song and reflect on the way the United States unites through the arts.

