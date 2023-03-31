80 for Brady is soon coming to Paramount+ the streamer has announced. The heartwarming comedy set around four friends who fly out to Houston, Texas, to see the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl is a charming, fun, and hilarious story aimed at an older crowd but entertaining nonetheless.

The movie follows Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four best friends whose love for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots knows no bounds. The feature is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure as the lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history and discover that it’s never too late to live life to the fullest.

The movie was an instant hit among fans upon its release with the cast gathering much praise for their performances. The feature grossed $12.5 million for its domestic opening weekend and $39 million at the worldwide box office. It further has an 89 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as an A rating on CinemaScore.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: '80 For Brady' Sets Digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD Release Dates

The Cast and Crew Behind 80 For Brady

The NFL star himself is at the heart of bringing this project to life as he was touched by the true story of the women and their Super Bowl trip. He made a jump from the sport to the big screen as both a star and a producer to see the feature happen. The feature is directed by Kyle Marvin, with a script written by Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern. The movie saw a number of Patriots from the team's championship years reunite on-screen, including the likes of Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski to relive their most memorable Super Bowl win.

80 for Brady, stars Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field alongside an all-star supporting cast including seven-time Super Bowl Champion Brady, Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria. It is produced by FIFTH SEASON, Donna Gigliotti, and Emmy Award winner Brady, and executive produced by Jeff Stott, Mike Covino and Kyle Marvin.

80 for Brady will be available to stream beginning April 4 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada while availability in additional international markets will be announced at a later date. You can check out the trailer below: