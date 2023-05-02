When the critically acclaimed sports drama, Air premiered to a wide theatrical release in the United States, the move marked the first time since 2019' Last Night that an Amazon Studios production was making a foray into the theatrical arena. The release is part of the studios' commitment to making a mark in the theatrical space whilst also serving as a first project from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity. Now, the drama is set for streaming on Prime Video from May 12 after its extensive tour in theaters.

Air made its premiere on over 3,500 screens for 39 days and the move to streaming will see the critically acclaimed sports drama available in over 240 countries worldwide. Written by Alex Convery and directed by Affleck, Air tells the story of Sonny Vaccaro, Damon's character, and his seemingly outlandish plans to get the next big shot on the books of a sports brand. The sports drama chronicles how Nike signed rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to a shoe contract in the mid-'80s, it seemed unimaginable at the time, but it would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete in history, thanks to the maverick sneaker salesman. As a result, the Air Jordan brand was birthed and the contemporary sneaker industry has become a multibillion-dollar global business.

Air Recruited the Best of the Best

While Damon's Vaccaro played a critical role in helping to establish Nike during the time and beyond, his character works closely with his boss, Nike co-founder Phil Knight portrayed by Affleck. The film also stars Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan and Affleck recalls how he ended up picking Davis for the role. Describing speaking to Jordan ahead of production, Affleck recalls:

He said, “It has to be Viola Davis.” I was like, “Okay.” That’s like saying, “Can I get a basketball team together?” “Sure.” “It has to be Michael Jordan.” But then, I realized that’s very typical of who this guy is. It has to be the best. And so, I knew that it was incumbent on us to create a role that was worthy of Viola, and we tried to do that. Her saying yes was a lifelong career ambition of mine. I thought, “I really will have made it as a director, if I have Viola Davis in my movie.” When she said yes, I tried to believe it was me, but I think a lot of it had to do with me being like, “Michael Jordan wants you to play his mom.”

With a budget of $90 million to produce prior to marketing, Air has grossed up to date just over $70 million with a split of $47.6 million domestically and $31.6 million abroad. Alongside the aforementioned stars, the film also stars, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker. It also marked the first time Damon had appeared in any project directed by old friend Affleck. Air begins streaming on Prime Video on May 12. Watch the official trailer below: