The deal marks the first time shows like 'Maude' have been made available for streaming.

Several of legendary producer Norman Lear’s classic television series will soon be available to stream for all Amazon Prime members. The company announced today that they have made the largest-ever licensing deal for Lear’s work with Sony Pictures Television, providing both Prime Video and IMDb TV — Amazon’s premium free streaming service — access to a suite of classic shows from the groundbreaking television visionary.

Included in the collection are a number of shows spanning several decades, including 227, Diff’rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, Sanford, Sanford & Son, One Day at a Time, and Good Times. It will also include episodes of Maude, and all seasons of All in the Family, marking the first time either show has been available on a streaming service.

“Norman Lear is a national treasure and his impact on television and popular culture is immeasurable,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We are so honored to bring his classic television series to Prime Video and IMDb TV so new audiences and a new generation can laugh, enjoy and be inspired.”

At one point in his career, Lear was responsible for seven of the top ten shows in America. At nearly ninety-nine years old, Lear is still producing, most recently LIVE in Front of a Studio Audience…, alongside Jimmy Kimmel. He was also an executive producer of two recent feature films, I Carry You With Me and Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It.

Lear also enjoyed a successful writing career on shows like The Colgate Comedy Hour and The Martha Raye Show, both of which helped to launch his producing career. He is a 2017 Kennedy Center Honoree, an inductee of the Television Academy Hall of Fame, and a winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards.

227 and Diff’rent Strokes will launch on Prime Video on July 15, and will be available to Prime members at no additional cost. Additional titles like The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and Sanford will launch sometime later in 2021. All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, and One Day at a Time will launch on IMDb TV on July 15.

