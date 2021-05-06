Camila Cabello will test out her acting chops in the upcoming Cinderella flick which has just been nabbed by Amazon, per Deadline. The outlet confirms that Amazon Studios is closing the deal on the project from Sony Pictures. With many studios still playing it safe regarding theater reopenings around the globe, the deal was put in motion to have the film debut on Amazon Prime. This marks Cabello’s first feature where she will take center stage surrounded by a stellar supporting cast.

Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Nick Galitzine and Minnie Driver also join the cast, as does James Corden who will also serve as a producer. Over on the other side of the camera is Kay Cannon, marking her second directing credit behind 2018’s Blockers with John Cena and Leslie Mann. Cannon also penned the script, and if her track record is any indication the new Cinderella should be a hit. The writer also wrote the screenplays for all three Pitch Perfect films, as well as 46 episodes of 30 Rock.

Cinderella will be a new spin on an old classic, as Deadline has also noted it will integrate “pop songs from contemporary artists.” Cabello is instrumental in the many musical aspects of the film, where she also stars as the lead. Porter will portray her Fairy Godmother, known lovingly as her Fab G. Menzel will take on the villainous role of Cinderella’s step-mother, while Galitzine will portray Prince Robert with Bronson serving as his father. Corden, along with Romesh Ranganathan and John Mulaney, will play the mice/footmen. No word yet on if one of them will be Gus.

This marks the second live-action Cinderella film in the last decade, as Lily James played the titular role in the 2015 Disney film. The remake followed 2014’s Maleficent as Disney began their rebooted spree of old classics with fresh live-action films, which has since included the vastly successful Beauty and the Beast, as well as Aladdin.

Cinderella lands on Amazon Prime later this year.

