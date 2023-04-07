It looks like you won't have to wait long to see Cocaine Bear on streaming. Only 50 days after its theatrical debut, the genre comedy is set to premiere on Peacock on April 14, 2023. The burly and brazen film lit up the box office when it debuted in theaters this February, so Peacock is no doubt salivating over the streaming potential of the film.

Cocaine Bear was directed by Elizabeth Banks, who pulled out all the stops for the movie including including incorporating fun '80s easter eggs. Banks is an actress best known for her roles in the soon-to-be revived The Hunger Games film series and the Pitch Perfect films. However, this is not her first venture into directing. Previously, Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2018 reboot of Charlie's Angels.

Cocaine Bear is loosely based on the true story of a bear that overdosed on cocaine that had been dropped in the mountains of north Georgia. In real life, the bear died shortly after consuming the drugs. However, Cocaine Bear imagines an alternate scenario, wherein the drug-fueled bear intersects with many different people, from an unsuspecting family to the drug runners attempting to salvage their lost drop, and causes hilarious and sometimes frightening mayhem. The film, which seamlessly blended comedy with high-octane thrills was met with rave reviews in addition to its box office success.

Image via Universal

You Can Now Also Buy or Rent Cocaine Bear

The film is set to be released to Blu-ray and digital on April 18, 2023, several days after the film's Peacock release. Cocaine Bear featured a star-studded cast including the late Ray Liotta, and was one of his final roles. Other cast members include Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, and Margo Martindale among others. The film was written by Jimmy Warden.

Cocaine Bear is the newest addition to Peacock's increasingly diverse library of streaming content. In April alone, the streaming service added many new and classic films to its library, including Bridesmaids and Dirty Dancing. However, Cocaine Bear's status as a recent theatrical hit makes it all that much more appealing as a streaming release, especially since so many legacy titles and series have been known to shuffle between streaming services. Arrested Development is the latest example of this, with the series shifting from Netflix to Hulu, and back to Netflix again.

Cocaine Bear will premiere on Peacock on April 14, 2023. Until then, you can check out Collider's interview with the film's stars, Ehrenreich and Jackson, below.