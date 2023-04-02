The wait is finally over for audiences waiting to get a ringside seat to Creed III from the comfort of their own homes. The film has made its official debut on Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video. It is now available to rent or purchase for viewers eager to witness Michael B. Jordan's Donnie go toe-to-toe with Jonathan Majors's Damian a few more times. The film chronicles an epic showdown between the two characters, who previously shared a brotherly bond, that has since turned to stone after Dame leaves prison following a lengthy sentence and makes a play to strip Donnie's championship life - and title - from him.

The boxing drama's streaming debut comes in the midst of an eruptive run at the box office both domestically and overseas. At home, Creed III has comfortably gone all 12 rounds with the project storming past the $140 Million domestically. This has only amplified across the world with the film thrashing past $224 million at the global box office. Its victory has been echoed across reviews and audience ratings alike with the venture hailed for a fresh angle on Sylvester Stallone's iconic franchise.

Is This The Start of a Creed Universe?

Unsurprisingly the figures have earned the film a place in sports cinema history with the project now officially the biggest sports movie opening in US cinema. It's also the best-performing film out of the Rocky spin-off saga to date by a long shot, making for an impressive debut for Jordan and one that has certainly seen him celebrated. Its success has also opened the door to a potential birth of a wider Creed universe that could explore individual character stories and maybe even an anime series.

Most interestingly, it was reported by Deadline that Jordan had met with Amazon to discuss the potential expansion across TV and film and given that the film has now found a home with the giant, it looks like a Creed-verse may not be such a distant dream after all.

Whilst things are looking particularly spectacular for the film's stars on the back of Creed III's success, the picture off-screen is not quite so perfect. Star Majors recently made headlines after it was announced he had been arrested by the New York Police Department last Saturday in what was detailed as a "domestic dispute." The actor was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment. However, Majors' lawyer issued a defense statement shortly after which stated he is "completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation." As per the New York State Unified Court System, the actor is due to appear in court on May 8, 2023, to address the charges.

Creed III is available to stream on Prime Video now. You can watch a trailer for the film below.