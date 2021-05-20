The movies will only be available to view on the streaming service for a limited time.

For those of us who want to revisit our Harry Potter nostalgia but might not have the physical media in our possession, here's some interesting news: all eight of the movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the iconic trio of Harry, Hermione and Ron will be available to stream on HBO Max — but there's a catch.

Collider was able to independently confirm that the Warner Bros. films will be streaming on HBO Max, but only from June 1 through June 30 before leaving. It's a curious decision, especially since one would think the Harry Potter franchise, which has become a largely profitable IP for Warner, would stick around longer on their streaming service.

However, given that we know HBO Max has also been having conversations with potential writers to resurrect Harry Potter as a possible live-action series, it may be that the priorities surrounding the franchise involve any new stories that can be mined from the Wizarding World rather than maintaining any long-term streaming rights for the original movies. The Fantastic Beasts spinoff franchise is also still chugging along, with news arriving late last year that Mads Mikkelsen would be replacing Johnny Depp in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts 3, which is still currently slated for release on July 14, 2022. At the moment, that sequel doesn't appear to be impacted by Warner's decision to give all of its 2021 films a tandem theatrical and HBO Max release — although as theaters begin to open back up again, that decision could potentially be reversed for some titles, including Dune.

As of right now, all eight Harry Potter movies will be available to stream on HBO Max until the end of June. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on if or when that timeline changes.

