Halloween is just around the corner, so you better be getting cozy in a pumpkin patch and awaiting the arrival of a Halloween icon with the annual tradition that is It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. An all-time seasonal classic, Charlie Brown (Peter Robbins) and the rest of the Peanuts gang are getting ready for Halloween, with all of them having their own ways of celebrating the spooky festivities. Charlie and the kids are getting their costumes ready for trick or treating, Linus (Christopher Shea) is patiently waiting for the Great Pumpkin to arrive, and Snoopy (Bill Melendez) is using his flying doghouse to battle the World War 1 villain, the Red Baron.

Along with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown completes a seasonal trilogy starring Charles M. Schultz's iconic Peanuts characters. These specials and more became internationally known by appearing on syndicated live television every year, but that has since changed quite a bit given the rise of streaming. To find out how you can enjoy this annual tradition in 2023, here is where you can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

What Is 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' About?

Released in 1966, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown begins with Linus and Lucy (Sally Dryer) looking for a good pumpkin. After finding the biggest pumpkin they can possibly find, they roll it back to their home to get started. Much to Linus' horror, he thinks that Lucy "kills" the pumpkin when she starts carving it. Afterward, Charlie is raking leaves before Lucy asks him to kick a football. Big surprise, Lucy pulls the ball away before Charlie can kick it.

While Charlie, Lucy, and the rest of their friends are getting ready to trick or treat and go to Violet's (Ann Altieri) Halloween Party, Linus is instead writing a letter to "The Great Pumpkin." None of the other kids know who The Great Pumpkin is, but Linus claims he is the Halloween equivalent of Santa Claus, bringing presents to good boys and girls just like jolly Saint Nick. The other kids think Linus is (Pea)nuts for sitting in a pumpkin patch all night instead of trick or treating, but Linus insists on staying. Thankfully he does have some company with Charlie's sister Sally (Cathy Steinberg), who has always had a crush on Linus.

The rest of the kids go out trick-or-treating and have a good time, except for Charlie who gets a trick-or-treat bag full of rocks due to his ghost costume having too many holes. That borderline child abuse over and done with, they go to Violet's party, where they bob for apples and draw on Charlie's head. Meanwhile, Snoopy dresses up as a fighter pilot and uses his imagination to battle the Red Baron across the imaginary skies. All this occurs while Linus and Sally sit in the patch, and despite a false alarm after a brief appearance from Snoopy, The Great Pumpkin never shows. Linus eventually falls asleep and Lucy, ever the responsible big sister, takes him home. Despite The Great Pumpkin being a no-show, Linus is still convinced that he'll see the mythical Halloween deity next year.

Is 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Streaming?

Yup! As of December 2018, following a historic deal between Apple and DHX Media, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and the rest of the specials starring the Peanuts are exclusively available to stream on Apple TV+. If you don't have the streaming service already, the base subscription plan for Apple TV+ just experienced a price hike and currently costs $9.99 USD per month which includes a seven-day free trial for the service. The special was available to watch for free on the service from October 21 to October 22, but that period has since passed.

Will 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Air on Television?

No, so feel free to let out a big ole "Good Grief." Due to the deal to bring the Peanuts specials to Apple TV+, the streaming service is the exclusive home of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Thus, the special will not be airing on cable or live television services. That said, streaming It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown isn't the only way to watch the acclaimed special. As with most of the other Peanuts specials, the Halloween classic is available to buy via physical Blu-ray and DVD copies via local retailers and sites like Amazon. You can purchase the Peanuts Holiday Collection on Amazon using the link below. The DVD box set includes It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Where To Watch the Other Peanuts Specials

As fans of the Peanuts already know, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is just one of many seasonal specials starring Charlie Brown and the gang. To see recommendations for some of our personal favorites, read below to see more Peanuts adventures. As with the Halloween classic, all of these specials are available to stream on Apple TV+.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) - The next logical step from Halloween is Thanksgiving, so it's a good thing Apple TV+ also has that covered with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Here, Charlie (Todd Barbee) finds himself being forced to host Thanksgiving for himself and his friends. It's a daunting task for sure, but at least Charlie has Snoopy and Woodstock (Bill Melendez) to help him out.

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) - Arguably the most iconic special in all Peanuts history, A Charlie Brown Christmas offers a surprisingly deep and existential view of the Christmas season. Ever the understandable pessimist, Charlie is struggling this holiday season because he doesn't understand what Christmas is all about. While his friends tend to give him a hard time, they all band together to help Charlie get out of his Christmas slump.

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986) - One of the more underrated Peanuts specials, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown is a heartwarming tale that deserves a lot more love. Here, Charlie (Chad Allen) is invited to Peppermint Patty's (Kristie Baker) New Year's Eve party. He wants to go, but he also has to read War and Peace for school.

