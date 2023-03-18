Hot on the heels of the announcement that it would be made available for a physical release on May 9, Knock at the Cabin has set its streaming release on Peacock for March 24. While audiences had the chance to check out the film from the comfort of their own home via a PVOD release just a few weeks ago, this will be its streaming debut. On Peacock, the M. Night Shyamalan-helmed title will find itself in good company alongside the likes of the recently dropped unrated version of M3GAN and the stomach-churning cult-classic Terrifier.

Shyamalan’s first feature since 2021’s Old, Knock at the Cabin has received mixed reviews from critics and garnered some pushback for revealing too much in the trailers with another major gripe coming from fans who thought that it strayed too far from its original source - Paul G. Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World. While it more than doubled its production expenses, the feature was one of Shyamalan’s lowest-performing titles raking in $54.1 million at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run.

Transporting audiences to the eerie Pine Barrens of New Jersey, Knock at the Cabin centers around Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) a couple who, along with their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), travel to a remote cabin for a relaxing week away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. As the family is enjoying their restful trip, danger is lurking in the trees as a group of four strangers on a bloody mission break into the secluded home. Led by a man named Leonard (Dave Bautista), the invaders reveal that the family must take a leap of faith and sacrifice one of their own to stop the world from meeting its end. Rupert Grint (Servant), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5), and Abby Quinn (Little Women) also star.

Image via Paramount Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan Already Has His Sights on a New Project

Although Shyamalan’s latest project didn’t quite hit with fans and critics, he’s already got his next title set up. The filmmaker has signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. that will see his feature, Trap, set with a release in August 2024. This will mark a major shift in Shyamalan’s career as over his past five productions, the director has paired with Universal. As of right now, no plot details for Trap have been revealed, but there’s a lot we can gather from the name alone. However, when it comes to Shyamalan, we also know to expect the unexpected.

Catch Knock at the Cabin when it joins ranks with Peacock’s killer lineup of titles on March 24. You can check out the film’s trailer below.