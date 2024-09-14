Late-night shows are a great way to wrap up a long day. They combine humor, current events, and interesting interviews perfectly. Though they traditionally air on broadcast television or cable, many people have cut the cord and live on streaming apps, so finding the best late-night show isn’t as easy as flipping a few channels. So we decided to break down where you can find all the best ones on streaming so you can add them to your nightly routine.

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Saturday Night Live alum and face of the Universal Studios Tram Tour, Jimmy Fallon, leads the longest-running late-night talk show once helmed by greats like Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, and a very short stint by Conan O'Brien. Fallon brings his sketch show sensibilities to The Tonight Show format as he goes beyond the traditional monologue and interview segments to include fun, and often viral, recurring games and gags, including Box of Lies, Password, Tonight Show Celebrity Photobomb, and so many more. Beyond the infectious laughs that come from Fallon’s interactions with his celebrity guests, the show features The Roots as their house band, and they make every moment a vibe.

Watch on Peacock

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (2003 - Present)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Release Date January 26, 2003 Cast Jimmy Kimmel

From The Man Show to host of ABC’s longest-running late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel has definitely had a career glow-up over the last 20 years. Jimmy Kimmel Live isn’t a legacy show like many of its competitors, which has given Kimmel the freedom to make it his own. That leeway, coupled with his initially juvenile sense of humor, has allowed the show to grow into a late-night juggernaut that appeals to a younger audience than the usual talk show consumer, resulting in insanely viral segments that social media eats up regularly. Even if you haven’t seen a single episode of the show, you’re probably familiar with clips of Mean Tweets, This Week in Unnecessary Censorship, or Lie Witness News floating around your timeline.

Watch on Hulu

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ (2015 - Present)

IMDb: 7.2/10

After a two-decade run on The Late Show, David Letterman retired from the program he pioneered and left it in the best hands possible. Stephen Colbert cut his teeth in the late-night political satire arena as a correspondent of The Daily Show, eventually spinning off into his own show, The Colbert Report, as a heightened and bombastic Bill O'Reilly parody. Now, he uses all of that experience to deliver a consistently enjoyable late-night show with some of the most insightful and intriguing interviews in the talk show game. Colbert knows how to find the best angles to draw out thoughtful responses from all of his guests while making them feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable on national television.

Watch on Paramount+

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Another Saturday Night Live alum to grace the long-running Late Night desk, Seth Meyers is uniquely qualified to run this post-midnight talk show as the former host of the SNL comedy news segment Weekend Update. However, Meyers has adopted a great tradition from the previous longest-running host, Conan O'Brien, which is to heavily showcase the staff and crew that make the show happen day-to-day. Many of these late-night productions can feel like one-man shows, with the host serving as the singular face of the series, but Meyers often brings his diverse writing staff on-camera for segments and gives audiences a peek behind the curtain at the real folks who keep the ship afloat. This gives the show an inclusive feel that’s unique in the late-night sphere.

Watch on Peacock

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ (2014 - Present)

IMDb: 8.8/10

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Release Date April 27, 2014 Cast john oliver , David Kaye

Anyone who likes their late-night shows with a little extra absurdity, profanity, and a lot of satirical education will find Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to be one of the best in the business. Running on a weekly schedule, as opposed to the daily grind of the other talk shows, The Daily Show alum John Oliver gets to dive deep into topics that affect the American public, like police militarization, food waste, and transgender rights with a level of nuance and insight that the others could only dream of, all while unshackled by the chains of censorship imposed by broadcast television networks. With a slew of memorable recurring bits and an astounding drive to use HBO’s money for bigger and wackier stunts each season, Oliver delivers an insanely funny exploration of systemic issues and shows us how to find light in a dark world.

Watch on Max

‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ (2003 - Present)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Real Time with Bill Maher Release Date February 21, 2003 Cast Bill Maher

Real Time with Bill Maher is a weekly hour-long show that features comedian Bill Maher hosting a panel of guests as they discuss the current events of the past week. As a political discussion show, the guests are typically experts in certain fields who fall all along the Left-Right spectrum, with Maher operating as a Centrist moderator. Anyone who’s a fan of Maher’s signature style of high-status, smarmy humor will enjoy his interactions with guests and the lively discussions that take place at his table. Because of the pretension that Maher heightens for the show, some of the best moments come from his guests taking him down a peg.

Watch on Max

‘The Daily Show’ (1996 - Present)

IMDb: 8.3/10

The Daily Show Release Date July 22, 1996 Cast Jon Stewart , john oliver , Lewis Black , Desi Lydic , Jordan Klepper , Ronny Chieng , Roy Wood Jr. Creator Madeleine Smithberg, Lizz Winstead

For many millennials, The Daily Show was and continues to be an indispensable news source that forms the way they view politics, the media, and the world around them. For almost 30 years, this late-night show has provided a striking balance of comedy and in-depth coverage while being the launching pad for its rotating all-star correspondents — a roster that included talents like Hasan Minhaj, Samantha Bee, and Wyatt Cenac, who each went on to create their own shows. And it’s a good thing the correspondents are so talented because they’ve been running the show since Trevor Noah’s departure in 2022, helming the news desk in a rotation that showcases the best of their abilities. Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians) and Dulcé Sloan (The Great North) are particularly outstanding hosts who bring a great flavor to an already great show.

Watch on Paramount+

'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ (2009 - Present)

IMDb: 5.7/10

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Release Date July 16, 2009 Cast Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen is a pop culture news show with a similar format to the UK’s top talk program, The Graham Norton Show. Cohen brings on stars from Bravo’s slate of reality programs to chat about their experiences and discuss the latest happenings in television and film. Producer and host Andy Cohen is a great personality who takes all the skills he learned hosting The Real Housewives reunions and uses them to create a light and inviting space where his guests can share anything from their wildest stories to an honest moment of reflection. Of all the late-night shows on the list, this is probably the only one where viewers can just lean back and forget about the outside world for a while.

Watch on Peacock